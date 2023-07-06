4 Things You Should Not Do In Evenings To Avoid Upsetting Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is considered the Goddess of wealth. In our homes, Lakshmi Puja is performed to bring wealth, progress and spiritual prosperity. People also offer kheer or barfi as a ‘bhog’ to the Goddess and perform aarti or light up the home with diya every evening to seek her blessings.

Unknowingly, there are certain mistakes we make that upset Goddess Lakshmi. Consequently, we see domestic conflicts, quarrels, financial troubles and health issues. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi moves from one place to another in search of comfort. According to Unnao’s Jyotishacharya, Pandit Rishikant Mishra, there are things that you should avoid doing in the evening to please Goddess Lakshmi.

Avoid sleeping during sunset

Sleep is important for every individual’s well-being, but sleeping anytime and anywhere can upset Goddess Lakshmi. Sleeping during the sunset is considered inauspicious. Rather, it is suggested to pray or get spiritual during the Brahma Muhurat, i.e., from 2 am to 4 am.

Do not sweep the house

Keeping yourself and the environment clean and staying hygienic is important to please Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi doesn’t like untidy places. There should be no dirt at the main gate, and your house should be cleaned every morning before conducting puja. But to keep your home clean, do not sweep the house in the evening as this upsets Goddess Lakshmi, as per beliefs.

Disrespect food

It is believed that wasting food annoys Goddess Lakshmi. It is suggested to avoid eating meat or heavy meals post-sunset. Eating after sunset can make Goddess Lakshmi upset.

Sitting on the threshold

The threshold is considered to be an auspicious place through which Goddess Lakshmi enters your house. So, if you sit at the threshold during the evening time, it is believed that it displeases Goddess Lakshmi.