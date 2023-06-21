4 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Slayed In Bossy Outfits Like A Pro

Sonam Kapoor continues to inspire fashionistas with her boss babe looks. Recently, on her birthday, sister Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of Sonam in a classy outfit on Instagram. Sonam wore a sophisticated grey three-piece set by designer Edward Crutchley. Her OOTD to celebrate the occasion was in sync with her fast-forward fashion choices. The three-piece set consisted of a deep V-neck pullover, a loose overcoat, and a skirt with a stylish slit.

The pointed toe ivory boots from The Row elevated her look, giving the outfit the much-needed appeal. But the birthday mama’s statement necklace from Monies undoubtedly stole all the limelight. The white acrylic necklace by the Dover Street Market London was all things attractive. Her middle-parted straight hair complemented her overall aesthetic. With a Bottega Veneta clutch, Sonam completed her birthday look.

In another rocking set she wore to welcome Dior to India, Sonam wore a three-piece pink pantsuit outfit, carrying culture with style. It featured a full-sleeved long coat, a buttoned vest, and a pleated skirt. Adding an Indian touch to the Western vibe, she accessorised it with traditional necklace, earrings, and rings. Sonam Kapoor quintessentially blended cultural elements with contemporary fashion.

Sonam made yet another fashion statement in a grey formal attire. She paired the oversized blazer-like cape with a high-waisted skirt with a short slit. A dark green corset-style bustier underneath made her stand out in the crowd. A bright yellow Louis Vuitton bag added drama to her overall appearance.

Guess who looked comfortably chic? The style icon Sonam Kapoor herself! She rocked an orange satin co-ord set with full-sleeves shirt and matching bottoms. Adding sparkle to the outfit, she wore shiny silver heels.

Our hearts skipped a beat seeing Sonam Kapoor in this vibrant yellow floor-length shirt dress. The shirt dress was left unbuttoned down the waist for a relaxed vibe. The combination of the yellow outfit and a pink bag added a striking contrast that stole the show. Underneath the dress, she wore black pants. Completing her look, she kept sleek hairstyle along with light blue earrings.

So, what are your thoughts on these bossy looks of Sonam Kapoor? Would you try to replicate the same?