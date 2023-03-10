“Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry.” This quote by novelist Tom Mullen rings true for nearly every marriage. Romance seems to fade away after some point in most relationships. Couples realise that they can no longer verbalise their love, as much as they used to earlier. Since love is an essential element of a happy marriage, people need to find ways to keep it alive. Keep reading this space to find out more about how couples can maintain healthy communication and rekindle their love even long after marriage.

Strong communication between partners

Good communication is the key to a successful relationship. Communication is what keeps couples on the same page; and makes them feel like it’s them vs the problems, rather than giving the impression that they are against one another. It enables partners to disagree in productive and respectful ways.

Listening to your partner

Listening to your partner strengthens the relationship and demonstrates attentiveness, affection and respect. Listening has much more important than just passive hearing. To truly listen to another person, you must give your undivided attention and put your thoughts aside for some time. For many people, being able to speak without any interruption is necessary.

Don’t always criticise your partner

Constructive criticism does not hurt, it informs the other person about their shortcomings. Problems arise when people criticise their partner beyond the point of being constructive. People may think that they are helping by constantly criticising their partner. On the contrary, their partner will find themselves trapped in a negative cycle.

Communicate respectfully with your partner

Ask happy couples what they think is the key to keeping their relationship bright and joyful. Communicating respectfully will be on top of their list, along with admiration for each other and physical intimacy. Indeed, the quality of communicating respectfully with a spouse is not always innate. People aren’t born knowing how to share their thoughts and feelings in a smooth, respectful way with their spouse. It has to be learnt gradually by holding a conversation in a calm environment and keeping things positive.

