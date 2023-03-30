4 Types Of Foods That Must Be Avoided To Reduce Chances Of Osteoporosis

A balanced diet is essential for the growth and health of bones at all phases of life. As a person gets older, their bones become less dense. Osteoporosis can be caused by a decrease in bone mass. Consuming foods that enhance bone density and health may help avoid the onset of osteoporosis. If you already have osteoporosis, your doctor may advise changing your diet and way of living as part of your treatment.

The foods that individuals with osteoporosis should avoid are examined in this article. We also look at meals that might be advantageous. Osteoporosis is a bone disorder that appears when there is a loss of bone mass and density or when the bones’ quality or structure is altered. The bones weaken as a result of either of these modifications which raises the possibility of fractures. Osteoporosis can happen to menstruating women around menopause as a result of decreasing estrogen levels. Some drugs like stimulants may make the condition more likely to manifest. Here are the food items one should avoid to reduce the chance of osteoporosis:

Salty Foods

Foods rich in salt cause the body to lose calcium, which can result in bone loss, according to the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF). The group recommends people read nutrition labels and stay away from foods that have 20% or more of the daily recommended amount of salt in them. According to the Centers For Disease Control, only 10 different types of food account for more than 40% of the sodium that individuals consume daily: pizza sandwiches, bread, and buns, soups, burritos, and tacos, as well as chilled cuts and cured meats.

Alcohol

Bone health can be negatively impacted by alcohol. It has a negative impact on the body’s capacity to assimilate calcium and vitamin D, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMSD). Chronic excessive drinking can also lead to hormonal imbalances that affect how well bones form and break down. As a result, those who have osteoporosis may want to think about reducing their drink intake.

Foods with added sugars

A person may excrete calcium, magnesium and potassium in their pee as a result of eating too much sugar. Sugar may also lessen calcium absorption by reducing Vitamin D levels and preventing bone growth. Foods that commonly contain a lot of added sugar include beverages with added sugar, sweet nibbles, desserts, breakfast cereals and confectionery bars, and cakes and sweets.

Foods with high oxalates and phytates

Some foods are high in oxalates and phytates compounds. These foods slow down the absorption of calcium. Therefore, consumption of such food will lead to calcium deficiency in the body, which can lead to osteoporosis. These foods are spinach and other green leafy vegetables, beans and tea. These things should be consumed in moderation.

