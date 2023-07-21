4 Unusual Cocktail Recipes You Should Try At Home This Weekend

It’s Friday night and the weekend has already set in, there is a set of people who are diligently chalking out where to go to all weekend while the other set just wants to sit at home and chill. Well, truth be told you can always chill in the comfort of your home and if you want you can always call your friends over. Going out and clubbing does get a little hyped after a certain point and is way too expensive too if you are trying to save.
What does one do to have good drinks then? Has it ever occurred to you that you can simply make a cocktail at home and sip on it and chill as much as you want? Yes, you truly can. Just to set the right mood for this weekend, here are some unusual cocktails you can try making at home-
Blueberry Fizz
Ingredients:-
- Ice Cubes
- 45 ml Absolut Vodka
- 30 ml Blue Curacao
- 15 ml Lime Juice
- 10 ml Simple Syrup
- 1 Wedge Lemon
- Blueberry
Method:-
- Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
- Add the mentioned amount of Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup
- Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir
- Add blue curacao
Summer Pitcher
Ingredients:-
- 100ml of Whisky
- 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 25ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)
- 400ml Lemon Soda
- 1 Lemon
- Green Grapes
Method:-
- Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes
- Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes
- Pour in 100ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25ml of fresh lemon juice, 25ml Lillet Blanc
- Top with 400ml of Lemonade
- Give it a good stir and pour out a round
Sparkling - Bubbles & Berries
Ingredients:-
- 120 ml of Sparkling Wine
- 15 ml Mixed Berry Puree
- 5 ml Agave Syrup/ Sugar Syrup
- Whole berries, to garnish
Method:-
- Place ice cubes in a large wine glass
- Pour in the berry puree and agave syrup and stir well
- Add the sparkling wine
- Garnish with whole berries
Lemon Drop Martini
Ingredients:-
- Ice Cubes
- 20 ml Vodka
- 20 ml Absolut Citron
- 30 ml Lemon Juice
- 10 ml Simple Syrup
- 10 ml Triple Sec
- 1 Twist Lemon Zest
Method:-
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes
- Add all ingredients together
- Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
- Garnish with a twisted lemon zest
Which one are you trying out this weekend?