4 Unusual Cocktail Recipes You Should Try At Home This Weekend

It’s Friday night and the weekend has already set in, there is a set of people who are diligently chalking out where to go to all weekend while the other set just wants to sit at home and chill. Well, truth be told you can always chill in the comfort of your home and if you want you can always call your friends over. Going out and clubbing does get a little hyped after a certain point and is way too expensive too if you are trying to save.

What does one do to have good drinks then? Has it ever occurred to you that you can simply make a cocktail at home and sip on it and chill as much as you want? Yes, you truly can. Just to set the right mood for this weekend, here are some unusual cocktails you can try making at home-

Blueberry Fizz

Ingredients:-

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Vodka

30 ml Blue Curacao

15 ml Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

1 Wedge Lemon

Blueberry

Method:-

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes Add the mentioned amount of Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir Add blue curacao

Summer Pitcher

Ingredients:-

100ml of Whisky

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)

400ml Lemon Soda

1 Lemon

Green Grapes

Method:-

Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes Pour in 100ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25ml of fresh lemon juice, 25ml Lillet Blanc Top with 400ml of Lemonade Give it a good stir and pour out a round

Sparkling - Bubbles & Berries

Ingredients:-

120 ml of Sparkling Wine

15 ml Mixed Berry Puree

5 ml Agave Syrup/ Sugar Syrup

Whole berries, to garnish

Method:-

Place ice cubes in a large wine glass Pour in the berry puree and agave syrup and stir well Add the sparkling wine Garnish with whole berries

Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients:-

Ice Cubes

20 ml Vodka

20 ml Absolut Citron

30 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

10 ml Triple Sec

1 Twist Lemon Zest

Method:-

Fill a shaker with ice cubes Add all ingredients together Shake and strain into a cocktail glass Garnish with a twisted lemon zest

Which one are you trying out this weekend?