4 Warm-Up Exercises Every Woman Should Do Before Lifting Weights

Anybody who works out should be aware of the value of warm-up exercises. Warm-ups are essential to a workout’s success, even if they generally won’t do anything to help you burn calories or gain muscle. Such exercises are an important part of a weightlifting routine, regardless of gender. Both men and women benefit from a warmup to prepare the body for the physical exertion of weight lifting. The type and intensity of warmup exercises should be tailored to the specific muscles being used in each weightlifting exercise, ensuring maximum efficiency and optimal results.

Today, dynamic warm-up movements have been gaining traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts in recent years. These movements utilize a variety of motions and positions to increase the body’s core temperature and prepare the muscles for heavier lifting. Compared to static stretching, dynamic warm-ups are proving to be more effective as they provide better activation of the muscles, improved mobility, increased range of motion and greater protection against injury. Furthermore, doing these dynamic warm-ups with lighter weights before heavy weight lifting is an effective way to prepare for exercise. Aditi Gupta, Nutrition and Fitness Premium Coach, Fittr shares four exercises women must do before lifting weights in the gyms

Cardio

Choose an aerobic exercise compared to the lifts you will be performing. For example, a rowing machine or elliptical that gets your arms moving while warming up your complete body is a terrific option if you train your arms.

Running, stair climbing or cycling will engage and warm up the muscles in your lower body before you put them to use. Before performing dynamic and static stretches, you should wait until your heart rate has reached the 5- to 10-minute threshold. Just FYI, this shouldn’t be intense cardio. You could breathe more heavily, but you should still be able to speak. Bodyweight Squat

Squats work various muscles, including the quadriceps, hip flexors, and hamstrings. They also get your core and lower back warm.

To do Bodyweight Squat-:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and your feet slightly turned out to open your hip joint. Place your hands on the back of your head.

Squat down until your thighs are perpendicular to the ground.

Take a moment to breathe, then reset your position.

Repeat

Tip: Make this more intense by leaping up quickly from each squat and letting your feet rise off the ground. Inchworms

The inchworm workout stretches and strengthens your back and front body muscles. This action will include your entire body, making it ideal for an athletic warm-up. Your shoulders, hips, glutes, quadriceps, and core stabilising muscles will contract and prepare your body for your workout.

To do Inchworms:

Take a natural stance and stand tall.

If you can, sag from your hips and touch the ground with your fingertips or hands.

Walk as far forward with your hands while keeping your legs straight without sagging your hips.

You should finish the plank with your hands beneath your shoulders.

Gently return to your starting posture by stepping backwards with your hands towards your feet. Arm Circle

Arm circles are dynamic because they use muscle and movement to move your arms through their full range of motion. Doing arm circles is an effective warm-up before a session of upper-body lift.

To do Arm Circle:

Place your hands at your sides and stand with your feet together.

Raise your arms towards your shoulders, then move them as far behind your shoulders as possible before returning to the beginning position.

For thirty seconds, continuously circle in this manner.

To finish one set, reverse the direction of your arm circles and go for another 30 seconds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here