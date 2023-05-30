4 Ways to Promote Awareness Around Menstrual Health And Hygiene In The Workplace

Menstruation is a natural phenomenon that is experienced by women every month. Even though it is quite normal and happens to every female who has entered the adolescence phase, there are taboos and myths surrounding this biological process, driven by hormones. During menstruation or periods, the thick linings of the uterus – the endometrium - are discharged through the vagina. While some women experience periods without pain or cramps, others deal with a lot of discomfort and ache during the five or six days of this whole process. This makes it very important for people to be aware of menstruation so that they can contribute their bit to make the environment, at home and at work, supportive and comfortable for female family members or colleagues.

By raising awareness about periods and the hygiene needed for them, an employer can contribute to a more inclusive workplace culture. From giving education and training to establishing menstrual leave policies, here are 6 effective ways to spread awareness about menstruation at work.