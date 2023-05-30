4 Ways to Promote Awareness Around Menstrual Health And Hygiene In The Workplace

Menstruation is a natural phenomenon that is experienced by women every month. Even though it is quite normal and happens to every female who has entered the adolescence phase, there are taboos and myths surrounding this biological process, driven by hormones. During menstruation or periods, the thick linings of the uterus – the endometrium - are discharged through the vagina. While some women experience periods without pain or cramps, others deal with a lot of discomfort and ache during the five or six days of this whole process. This makes it very important for people to be aware of menstruation so that they can contribute their bit to make the environment, at home and at work, supportive and comfortable for female family members or colleagues.
By raising awareness about periods and the hygiene needed for them, an employer can contribute to a more inclusive workplace culture. From giving education and training to establishing menstrual leave policies, here are 6 effective ways to spread awareness about menstruation at work.
- Education and Training
Providing comprehensive education about menstrual health and hygiene is an essential step toward creating an inclusive workplace. Organise workshops or seminars led by experts or health professionals to discuss the meaning, effect on health, myths, and common concerns around this biological phenomenon. Topics such as period pain management, and the importance of empathy can be covered to ensure everyone has a deep understanding of it.
- Establish Menstrual Leave Policies
Offering paid menstrual leave is a progressive step that reflects your acknowledgement of the basic needs a woman has during this monthly cycle. This policy recognises that menstruation can sometimes cause discomfort, pain, or other symptoms that affect work performance. By allowing menstrual leave, employers not only demonstrate their commitment to inclusive work culture but also promote better work quality.
- Create a Comfortable Environment
Take steps to create a comfortable and supportive environment for employees who are menstruating. Provide access to clean and well-stocked restrooms, including proper disposal options for sanitary products. Make sure there are facilities for washing hands and accessing feminine hygiene products.
- Provide Free Feminine Hygiene Products Every Now And Then
Offering free or subsidised feminine hygiene products in the workplace is a simple yet impactful gesture that demonstrates support for menstruating employees. Stock restrooms, common areas, or dedicated spaces with sanitary napkins, tampons, or menstrual cups. Ensure these products are easily accessible to anyone in need.