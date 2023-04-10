4 Yoga Asanas You Must Perform Daily To Have Calm Body And Mind

Despite a busy lifestyle, yoga should be practised daily to stay healthy and free of diseases. It not only improves the physical health of a person but studies have shown people who regularly do yoga show a considerable improvement in their mental health as well. Yoga also leads to a decrease in the risk of having a disease. By dividing yoga into small sessions throughout the day, our body gets the maximum benefits.

Here are four yoga asanas that can be done daily to have a calm body and mind:

Malasana: While performing malasana, sit in a squatting position with the feet slightly wider than the hips. Then the hands should be brought together, joining the palm into a namaskara position. Now, the elbows should be gently pressed against the inner thighs. Then, the hips should be brought closer to the ground. A straight spine is expected to be maintained throughout the exercise.

Kawa Chalasana (Crow Walking Pose): Start by sitting in a squatting position. Then, keep one knee down on the ground and the other leg in the same position. This would allow for movement in the walk. This asana should be done 10 times.

Trikonasana: After the Crow Pose, a little warm-up should be done in order to move to the next asana called Trikonasana. The first step is to stand straight. Now widen the feet a little. Arms should be raised to the shoulders, with palms facing the ground. Now, the right leg should bend to the side, keeping the left leg in front. Tighten the muscles around the knees and keep the back straight. The next step is to twist the waist to the right and bend forward so that the left palm can be kept on the right leg. Lean forward in such a way that the left shoulder touches the right knee. In the end, come back to your normal posture.

Kapalbhati: First, one should sit in padmasana with the eyes closed. Now, a deep breath should be taken, keeping the palms on the knees. The faces of the palms should be facing upward. The neck and the spine should be kept straight. After this, Anulom-Vilom should be done to relax the body.

