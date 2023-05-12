5 Anti-Ageing Food Items For Women's Fitness And Glowing Skin

As women age, their skin undergoes several changes due to a decrease in collagen production, which leads to a loss of elasticity and firmness. To counteract these effects, women should take steps to protect their skin from these stressors and incorporate healthy habits into their lifestyle such as a nutrient-rich diet. It’s important to include certain foods in your diet that can help you maintain a youthful appearance and high energy levels, even as you get older. By incorporating these foods, you can enhance your skin’s glow while also boosting your overall immunity and energy. Healthline offers some recommendations for foods that can help achieve these goals.

Salmon

Salmon is a nutrient-dense fish that contains valuable components such as omega-3 fatty acids, protein and selenium. Additionally, it contains astaxanthin, a carotenoid antioxidant known for its ability to promote overall health. Astaxanthin has been shown to help safeguard the skin from harmful UV rays and reduce inflammation that can damage the skin.

Carrot

Incorporating carrots into your diet can help you maintain a youthful glow and high energy levels even as you age. Carrots are rich in antioxidants and carotenoids such as beta carotene and lycopene which have been shown to protect the skin against damage from the sun’s rays.

Tomato

Women need to include tomatoes in their diet as they are a rich source of lycopene. Lycopene protects against harmful UV rays from the sun. Additionally, the high antioxidant content in tomatoes can help reduce the risk of various diseases.

Avocado

Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fat and antioxidants, making them an ideal addition to your diet to combat ageing. Incorporating avocados into your diet can help keep you healthy and prevent age-related damage to your skin.

Protein-rich foods

Collagen is the primary protein found in large quantities in the skin and joints. As we age, the breakdown of collagen can lead to problems such as wrinkles and sagging skin. To address this, it’s important to include high-protein foods like tofu, chicken and eggs in your diet.

With a combination of healthy habits and self-care practices, women can age gracefully and maintain their vitality and beauty well into their later years.