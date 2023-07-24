5 Antifungal Treatments To Use During the Monsoon Season

As there is heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, there are high chances of developing a fungal infection in different parts of the body. Bacteria thrive during the monsoon season and can cause infections that can be harmful. It leads to problems like itching, swelling, and a foul smell. One of the most common places where a fungal infection can take place is on the feet. So, it becomes important to protect the feet from infection. Let’s look at some ways to protect feet and nails from fungal infection during the monsoon season:

Using antifungal dusting powder: As fungal infections are on the rise during the monsoon season, it becomes important to keep the feet protected. It becomes difficult to avoid closed shoes, so antifungal dusting powder can be applied under the socks. This will help in removing the foul smell from the feet and also protect them from fungal infection.

Using tea plant oil: Tea plant oil is considered one of the best treatments for fungal infections. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can be applied to the affected area twice a day for improvement.

Using turmeric as a treatment for fungal infection: Turmeric is one of the easiest available solutions for fungal infection. Adding water to turmeric and making it into a paste can be used to treat infections caused in the rainy season as it has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. The turmeric paste can also be applied to the toes, which can prevent foul odours.

Avoid wearing closed shoes: One of the biggest reasons for fungus infections in the foot is due to closed shoes during the rainy season. If the feet get wet, it’s important to wash them properly with cleaning lotion. However, it is advised to wear slippers or open sandals during rainfall.

Use neem oil for protecting feet: Neem oil is considered one of the best treatments for fungal infections. Neem is easily available and works as a natural antifungal. It can also be used to massage the feet and can be applied to the toes.