5 Ayurvedic Skin Care Products to Use in Monsoon

“Nothing says it’s time to start anew like the rain". Indeed, monsoons bring forth much-needed relief after the scorching summer heat. It’s the start of promising days ahead. Despite the calming effect of the monsoon around us, it can be a challenging season for our skin health. The rise in humidity in the weather can trigger skin issues and dullness. It is pivotal to follow the appropriate skincare routine for monsoons. Pooja Parkar, Founder, MUL Secrets, a wellness first skincare brand, shares insights on maintaining the proper skincare routine for glowing skin in the monsoon.

Cleansing your skin

Cleansing your face will help remove dead skin cells, oil, and dirt, maintaining clean pores and preventing conditions like acne. Wash your face at least 2 to 3 times daily during monsoon to remove excess dirt. The humidity in the weather makes the skin moist, which attracts dust particles and impurities in the atmosphere to stick easily, making the skin sticky and dull. Proper cleansing will remove the impurities and refresh your skin. This will help in enhancing the glow of the skin. It is pertinent to use an organic and appropriate facewash for your skin type.

Apply skin-firming masks to get an extra glow

Including a natural skin-firming mask in your skincare routine in the monsoon is essential. Skin-firming masks reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and make skin smooth and supple. Make sure to use a product with ayurvedic ingredients that tighten and rejuvenate your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant appearance. Choosing a suitable firming mask is vital. Always check the ingredient list at the back of the pack before selecting a product.

Keep your skin hydrated

A hydrating facemask replenishes and nourishes your skin, restoring moisture and promoting a healthy glow. Incorporating a skin hydrating regime in your skincare routine around the year is essential. A hydrating mask improves skin health. It gives a dewy complexion, adding vitality and a youthful appearance to your skin. It also enhances the appearance of the pores by removing excess oil from the skin that accumulates due to humidity in the atmosphere. However, choosing a suitable hydrating mask for your skin is critical.

Save your skin from Acne

The humid weather during monsoon is ideal for many skin issues, especially acne. The formation of excess oil in the skin, coupled with the stickiness of the atmosphere, impurities make acne a common problem in the monsoon season. It is essential that preventive measures must be taken to avoid acne problems. Use an acne exfoliating mask formulated with potent ingredients that target and combat acne, reducing breakouts, inflammation, and blemishes.

Moisturize your skin regularly

Moisturizing your skin regularly is vital to maintain the vitality and suppleness of your skin. However, there is a misconception that moisturizer is only necessary during winter. A good moisturizer is essential in summer and monsoon too. The humidity in the weather reduces the hydration in the skin making your skin dry and wrinkly. A good moisturizer must be applied 2 to 3 times a day. An effective moisturizer will replenish your skin and keep it hydrated and healthy.

While you replenish yourself from the scorching heat of the summer in cool and breezy monsoon, remember to replenish your skin by maintaining a daily skincare routine in the monsoon. Maintaining a skincare routine is easy. Keep your skin clean and firm, hydrate appropriately, and prevent acne. It is pertinent to use the right skin product made of natural ingredients and go easy on your skin. Always check the ingredient before selecting any skincare product.