5 Benefits of Vitamin C You Must Know

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that cannot be produced by the body. However, it plays numerous crucial roles and is associated with remarkable health advantages. This water-soluble vitamin is abundantly present in various fruits and vegetables like oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bell peppers, broccoli, kale, and spinach. For optimal health, it is recommended that women consume 75 mg of vitamin C daily, while men should aim for 90 mg. With its wide range of benefits, incorporating vitamin C-rich foods into your diet is vital for overall well-being.
Dr Prashant Mistry, Physiotherapist and celebrity physical trainer shares the essentials of Vitamin C.
- May reduce your risk of chronic disease
Vitamin C enhances immunity by acting as a potent antioxidant, shielding cells from destructive free radicals that cause oxidative stress, associated with chronic ailments.
- May assist manipulate excessive blood pressure
Around one-third of Indian adults experience high blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Research suggests that vitamin C may have a positive impact on blood pressure, benefiting both individuals with and without hypertension. In an animal study, it was found that vitamin C supplementation aided in the relaxation of blood vessels, thereby lowering blood pressure levels. These findings highlight the potential role of vitamin C in promoting cardiovascular health and managing blood pressure.
- May decrease your hazard of coronary heart disease
Heart disease is a leading cause of global mortality, influenced by various risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and low HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Vitamin C has the potential to mitigate these risk factors and reduce the chances of heart disease. A meta-analysis of nine studies involving 293,172 participants revealed that individuals who consumed a minimum of 700 mg of vitamin C daily had a 25% lower risk of developing heart disease compared to those who did not take vitamin C supplements. This highlights the potential benefits of vitamin C in reducing the risk of heart disease.
- Boosts immunity
Enhancing immunity is one of the primary reasons why people turn to vitamin C supplements, as it plays a vital role in various aspects of the immune system. Firstly, vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells called lymphocytes and phagocytes, which help defend the body against infections.
Secondly, vitamin C supports the optimal functioning of these white blood cells, safeguarding them from potential damage caused by harmful molecules like free radicals.
Thirdly, vitamin C is essential for the skin’s defense system. It is actively transported to the skin, acting as an antioxidant and aiding in strengthening the skin’s protective barriers.
- Helps in healing of wounds
Furthermore, studies have indicated that vitamin C supplementation can accelerate wound healing.
Additionally, low levels of vitamin C have been associated with adverse health outcomes. For instance, individuals with pneumonia tend to have lower vitamin C levels, and vitamin C supplements have been demonstrated to reduce recovery time.