5 Best Restaurants to Binge On Sushi in Delhi-NCR

Japanese cuisine has garnered worldwide acclaim and is increasingly popular in the Indian restaurant industry. It embraces the concept of balance and variety through the utilization of the five colors (black, white, red, yellow, and green), the five cooking methods (raw food, grilling, steaming, boiling, and frying), and the five flavors (sweet, spicy, salty, sour, and bitter). These elements are integral to traditional Japanese cooking, known as washoku. Notably, sushi and ramen have become widely appreciated Japanese dishes that have gained significant popularity in metropolitan cities across India.

Side dishes in Japanese cuisine often feature ingredients such as fish, pickled vegetables, and vegetables cooked in broth. “Seafood, whether enjoyed grilled or raw as sashimi or in sushi form, holds a special place in Japanese culinary traditions. In recent times, Indian chefs and restaurateurs have ventured into the realm of fusion cuisine, combining Japanese and Indian flavors to create unique and delectable dishes. This fusion approach has captivated food enthusiasts, and as a result, exceptional Japanese restaurants have emerged in Delhi/NCR, offering the opportunity to indulge in both traditional and modernized Japanese culinary experiences,” says Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining.

Here is a list of some of the most popular and must-try restaurants in Delhi/NCR that serve the best Sushi:

REFLEX Bar Brewery and Dining

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is a magnificent entertainment microbrewery located in Gurugram. It is one of Gurugram’s most instagrammable new ultra-luxe party places that personifies elegance, is the new party spot. The place recently launched its Japanese cuisine on their menu. Reflex serves some of the best lip-smacking Sushi’s ranging from Asparagus Tempura Sushi, Kimchi Sushi, Hammer Sushi, Assorted Non-veg Sushi, Gensai Sushi, Dragon Sushi and Assorted Veg Sushi Platter.

Yum Yum Cha

Delhi’s introduction to sushi, which finally became one of our favorites, can be attributed to Yum Yum Cha. Yum Yum Cha offers a distinctive eating experience by fusing contemporary flair with Japanese cuisine. This lively, fashionable restaurant is renowned for its Instagram-worthy plating and lighthearted reinterpretations of traditional Japanese dishes. Not to be missed are their sushi boat, chicken and chilli oil dim sum, and prawn in yellow curry.

Zoca Courtyard

If you are looking for a fine dining restaurant in Noida then don’t miss out on visiting Zoca Courtyard in Noida. Zoca is the finest and live sushi belt in Noida. It offers the best and affordable food. The must try live sushi’s at Zoca Sushi counter are Rainbow Veg Sushi, Chef’s special Tempura Sushi, Prawn Tempura Sushi.

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

With its eye-catching interiors and genuine cuisine, this restaurant takes you to the vivacious and colorful metropolis of Tokyo. If you don’t already know, Harajuku is a popular culinary strip in Tokyo. Start your dinner at the cafe with your choice of bubble tea and teriyaki baos. Their sushi boat is pretty beautiful to look at. Try their chicken katsu curry, then finish your dinner with some delectable chocolate pancakes.

Kofuku

The Japanese food at Kofuku is the one you would want to keep returning to. If you’re fortunate enough to score one of their private booths, you may relax on the floor while indulging in the finest sushi, salmon carpaccio, luscious okonomiyaki (Japanese pan cake) or rock corn tempura.