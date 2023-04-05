5 Best Romance Novels Of All Time That You Must Read

Romance has been explored in art, literature, and philosophy for centuries. At its core, romance is about emotional connection, intimacy, and desire between two people. It can take many forms, from the passionate and fiery love affairs of classic literature to the quiet and enduring bonds of real-life relationships.

According to data analytics firm WordsRated, romance is the highest-earning literature genre, with romance novels bringing in about $1.44 billion annually. Women make up 82% of romance readers, while men make up 18%.

One of the many reasons behind the popularity of romance novels is that they offer an escape from everyday life and allow readers to indulge in romantic fantasies. Many readers also appreciate the emotional depth and character development that can be found in the genre, as well as the positive representation of relationships and the celebration of love.

Despite its popularity, the romance genre has often been dismissed and stigmatized as “trashy novels." However, the genre has been gaining more respect and recognition in recent years, as authors have pushed the boundaries of traditional romance tropes and tackled more complex and socially relevant themes.

Here are five highly acclaimed romance novels that have withstood the test of time and garnered critical and popular acclaim:

“Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen: This 19th-century classic is a perennial favourite of romance readers. It tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, two people from different social classes in Victorian England who initially dislike each other but eventually fall in love. “Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte: This gothic romance novel follows the story of Jane, an orphaned governess who falls in love with her employer, Mr Rochester. The novel is notable for its strong feminist themes and its exploration of class and gender roles. “Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell: This epic novel set during the American Civil War tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara, a strong-willed Southern woman, and her tumultuous love affair with Rhett Butler. The novel is famous for its sweeping romance, historical accuracy, and vivid characterisation. “Outlander" by Diana Gabaldon: This time-travel romance novel follows the story of Claire Randall, a nurse from the 20th century who finds herself transported to 18th-century Scotland. There, she falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior, and the two embark on a passionate and dangerous romance. “The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks: This contemporary romance novel tells the story of Allie and Noah, two young lovers who are separated by circumstance but never forget each other. The novel is known for its emotional depth and its exploration of enduring love.

If you still have not read these, it is time to get your hands on them.

