5 Best Single Malts To Give Your Whisky Stash A Smooth Makeover In Under INR 5000

A single malt whisky is often the most favoured drink of whisky connoisseurs. It may contain whisky from varied casks, but they are all produced at the same distillery. Offering diversity of flavors, various brands offer something unique in each bottle. Here are the best single malts that will become the pride of honour in your bar in less than Rs 5000, offering a variety for whisky lovers.

A Delicate And Refined Taste

GianChand Single Malt Whisky has been hailed by Jim Murray, the noted whisky critic as the finest single malt whisky that he has tasted from India in recent times. Its delicate and refined taste is what makes this one as the best offering from the house of DeVANS, which is one of the pioneers of the alco beverage industry in India. It has a hint of pineapple drop candy sweetness with vanilla as its backbone. The barley and thin oils lend to the delicate taste of this drink and make it a worthy one to make it to the top of the list. Priced at Rs 4490 in Delhi, it is a great buy.

A creamy espresso note

Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old, this Highland Whisky is aged for 12 years and the charming old school bottle reminds one of the Scottish traverns that used drums to make whisky. The whisky has a creamy espresso note along with a cream palate and peaches that make it truly extra ordinary. Relish this Scottish experience right from your home as this one cost Rs 3640 and will definitely appeal to the choosy whisky lovers. 3640 and fits your pocket.

A smoky flavour

With 50% ABV, Amrut Fusion whisky is for those who can hold their drink and appreciate the strong experience that it offers. The barleys are brewed over a long period of time, and mixed with a portion of barley imported from Scotland, the country known as the haven of whisky. This Indian yet global whisky is created with a fusion of cracking flavours of spice, honey, fresh fruit and a whiff of smoke to give it that smoky flavour. It costs Rs 3340.

A creamy and lasting aftertaste

Singleton of Glendullan, from Diageo is matured for 12, 15, and even 18 years. The American oak casks used to age the single malt Scotch whisky are combined with a tiny amount of European oak casks to give it the balance necessary to bring out the flavour. It has scents of fresh fruit, a sweet, honeyed tongue, and a creamy, lasting aftertaste. Your senses are overwhelmed by the tastes from the first sip, allowing you to fully appreciate the distinctive flavour. The cost ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Rich creamy flavours

Kanya by Paul John is a popular whisky brand that is known for its offerings not just in India but worldwide. Their latest offering, edited Single Malt whisky has created a storm amongst whisky lovers. In your bar, it will be a discovery for you and your friends as it offers a unique yet balanced taste. Aged in first fill bourbon barrels for more than seven years, it is later mixed with soft butterscotch flavour that are thanks to the oak casks. The rich creamy flavours are for those who devour their drink sip by sip. Priced at Rs 4,500 this one is for occasions when you have special friends at home.