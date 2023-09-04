5 Daily Habits That Affect Your Eyesight

Your eyes are precious, and maintaining good eyesight is essential for a healthy life. In this fast-paced digital age, adopting the right daily habits can make a significant difference in the long-term well-being of your vision. From limiting screen time to practicing proper eye hygiene, these five daily habits can greatly impact your eyesight. Join us on a journey to explore how simple choices, like a balanced diet and regular eye exercises, can safeguard your eyes and promote optimal vision, ensuring you continue to see the world in all its vivid beauty for years to come.

Dr. Ajay Sharma Chief Medical Director of EyeQ shares five daily habits that can jeopardize your vision: