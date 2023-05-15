5 Easy Eye Exercises to Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Strain

In today’s age, our screen time has no end. Such habits can later cause eye fatigue, dryness, and strain. Are you worried about your eyes now? Please, relax. Need not worry. Fortunately, there are simple eye exercises that we can incorporate into our daily routines to improve our vision and reduce eye strain. These exercises involve stretching and strengthening the muscles that control eye movement and focus, improving blood flow to the eyes, and reducing tension in the eye area. Here are 5 of them explained below:

Palming

Palming is a simple exercise that can help relax your eyes and reduce eye strain. To perform this exercise, sit in a comfortable position with your elbows on a table. Rub your hands together to warm them up, and then place your palms over your eyes, with your fingers overlapping on your forehead. Close your eyes and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing your eyes to rest and relax.

Blinking can help keep your eyes lubricated and reduce dryness. When you stare at a screen or concentrate on something for a long time, you tend to blink less, causing your eyes to become dry and strained. Simply blink your eyes rapidly for a few seconds every 20 minutes to keep them moist and lubricated.

This exercise is a great way to improve eye coordination and flexibility. Imagine a figure of eight in front of you, about 10 feet away. Then, trace the figure of eight with your eyes, first in a clockwise direction and then in an anticlockwise direction. Do this for a few minutes, and then switch to another object, such as a nearby window or a doorknob, and repeat the exercise.

Eye flexing helps improve blood circulation to the eyes and reduce eye strain. Close your eyes tightly, then open them wide, as if you are surprised. Repeat this for a few seconds, and then move your eyes up and down, left and right, and diagonally, without moving your head.

Near and far focusing is an exercise that helps improve the flexibility of the eye muscles and reduce eye strain. To do this exercise, hold a pen or pencil at arm’s length and focus on it for a few seconds. Then, shift your focus to an object in the distance, such as a tree or a building. Hold your focus for a few seconds, and then shift back to the pen or pencil.

However, it is essential to consult an eye doctor if you experience any vision problems or discomfort in your eyes. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, and taking care of your eyes today can help prevent vision problems in the future.