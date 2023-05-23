CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Easy Gardening Tips To Grow Rose Plants And Flowers This Summer
1-MIN READ

5 Easy Gardening Tips To Grow Rose Plants And Flowers This Summer

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:15 IST

Delhi, India

Eggshells remove the calcium deficiency in the soil.

Coffee is a very important fertiliser for roses. It helps remove nitrogen deficiencies in rose plants.

Gardening is a popular pastime for those who want to plant roses on their terrace or balcony. If you also call yourself a rose lover, then you must know how to care for the rose plant in the summer. As every plant has its challenges throughout the year, so do rose plants.

They must be taken care of. There are various types of roses, but the tips on rose plant care in the summer that we have shared here are the basic ones and will provide you with blooming results Let’s take a look:

1. Use of eggs

Wash and dry the eggshells, and grind them to make daily fertiliser. Now you mix it into the soil. You mix one spoon of it in rose soil every month. This will remove the calcium deficiency in the soil, and flowers will start blooming in greater numbers.

2. Use of coffee

Coffee is a very important fertiliser for roses. It helps remove nitrogen deficiencies in plants. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of coffee powder in the soil and do this at an interval of 15 days to protect the rose plants in summer.

3. Onion water

In a mug, combine onion peel and water and let it sit for three days. Then filter it and put the water in the root of the rose. Plants will start flowering in summer.

4. Use of cow dung

Cow dung is a very important fertiliser for any plant. For rose plants, add dried cow dung manure to the root of the rose, cover it with soil and water it. The plant will become healthier faster, and insects will not be able to affect it. Buds will also start coming into the plants in a few days.

    5. Add fertile soil

    If you use 5 to 8 pH soil for the rose plant, then it will have good blooming flowers. Apart from this, add cow dung, warm compost, cocopeat, and loose soil to the soil to keep the plant healthy in the scorching heat of summer.

