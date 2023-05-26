5 Easy Home Remedies For Natural Black Pigmentation Of Hair

Following a modern lifestyle in a metropolis is accompanied by lots of pollution and dietary issues. While these choices take a heavy toll on our health, the primary problem that people face is premature greying of hair. People today have been experiencing grey hair even in their twenties which was highly unlikely earlier. Allopathy still hasn’t come up with a permanent cure for this which turns a lot of heads towards Ayurveda and home remedies.

Some of the factors that contribute to premature greying in youth are thyroid gland stress, vitamin insufficiency, genetics, smoking and various conditions such as autoimmune diseases and anaemia. Some home remedies that can help reduce this condition without the use of harmful and strong chemicals are:

Curry leaves and oil- Curry leaves have a blackish juice in them that is great for hair pigmentation. Fry a cup of curry leaves in a cup of oil till it turns black. After cooling it down, massage the curry leaves-infused oil in your hair at night. Wash it the next morning.

Henna and coffee- Coffee is high in caffeine which is good for hair pigmentation. To prepare it, boil a teaspoon of coffee powder in hot water. After cooling it, mix it with henna and apply it all over your hair. Clean it an hour later.

Almond oil and lemon juice- Almond oil contains vitamin E which is the best protein for hair. Mix almond oil and lemon juice thoroughly in a ratio of 2:3. Clean your hair with it after 30 mins of resting. Wash your hair the next morning.

Black tea- Black tea is high in antioxidants and caffeine that promote the blackening of hair. Boil a cup of water and add tea leaves to it. Add a teaspoon of salt to it and let the tea leaves give colour. Once it is ready, let it cool down and apply it to your hair. You will start to see the difference in a few days.

Amla and fenugreek seeds- Amla is rich in vitamin C and is a great choice for hair nutrition. Boil 6-7 amlas in 3 spoons of coconut or almond oil. Add one spoon of fenugreek powder to it. Let the mixture cool down and then apply it all over your scalp at night. Shampoo and wash your hair the next morning.