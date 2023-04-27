5 Easy Home Remedies To Reduce Back Pain

Back pain has become one of the most common concerns in today’s fast paced world. It could be brought on by weariness, extended periods spent at your desk, or an underlying medical problem. For back pain treatment, it is best to identify the underlying reason. Taking painkillers may be a temporary solution for back pain. Below, we have mentioned some home remedies by Dr Jitendra Sharma to get rid of back pain naturally.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the herbs with several potential health benefits and is mostly found in the kitchen. It contains bioactive chemicals such as zingerone and gingerol which exhibits strong anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. If you are someone who is struggling with back pain then you should consume ginger to reduce inflammation and painful swelling.

Note- Boil ginger on a low flame for nearly 10-15 minutes. Then, mix one spoon of honey with it. Drink this daily to get rid of back problems.

Turmeric

Numerous studies have shown that turmeric has a potent ability to lower inflammatory levels in the body. An active component in the spice known as curcumin is thought to be responsible for this anti-inflammatory effect because it suppresses the inflammatory pathways that cause pain and swelling. These properties of turmeric are considered effective in treating back pain and its symptoms.

Note- Drink turmeric milk or you can heat turmeric with oil and apply it on the back to feel at ease.

Garlic

Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties that can be helpful for those with back pain. It has the potential to reduce back pain when used in conjunction with medical advice, physical activity and ergonomic aids (such as modifying how you sit at work and correcting your posture, to start).

Note- Put 5 garlic buds in mustard oil and let it boil. Kept it aside to cool down. Regular massage with this oil will give you relief from back pain.

Cinnamon

This flavour ingredient in your kitchen functions as a natural painkiller. Natural remedies like cinnamon are used to heal various ailments. However, it has the potential to be an excellent home remedy for back pain.

Note- Eat one teaspoon of honey mixed with two pinches of cinnamon powder to reduce back pain.

Rock Salt

Rock salt works wonders for sore muscles and fatigue. If you have a muscle cramp, you can occasionally drink warm water and half a tablespoon of rock salt. It reduces bodily inflammatory processes, which reduces arthritis pain. It strengthens the bones and keeps you away from back problems.

Note- Put rock salt in water and prepare a thick paste. After this, apply it to the waist to get relief from back pain.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here