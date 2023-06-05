5 Easy Tips To Increase Shelf Life Of Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are frequently referred to as a ‘superfood’ due to their multiple health benefits. They are high in vital nutrients, vitamins, and proteins, thus we try to incorporate them into our regular diet. Certain dietary requirements can be met with just a handful of nuts each day. As a result, we wind up purchasing them in enormous amounts.

However, if not properly preserved after purchase, they might spoil and no longer provide the same benefits as freshly purchased dry fruits. As a result, it is critical to store them in ways that keep them fresh for a longer duration. Here are some simple tips to increase the shelf life of dry fruits and ensure that you don’t miss out on their taste and sweetness.

1. Use airtight containers

The first and most crucial step in guaranteeing the lifetime of freshly purchased dry fruits is to store them in airtight containers. This reduces their exposure to oxygen and keeps them fresh and crisp. It also lessens the possibility of them drying out.

2. Keep in a cool, dry place

Most of us prefer to have nuts and dried fruits in our kitchens. However, we should keep them in a cool and dry place because storing them in full sunlight can cause them to grow rancid soon.

3. Roast them

Roasting dry fruits is another excellent way to extend their shelf life. So, the next time your dry fruits start to go bad, simply roast them in the oven for 4-5 minutes and you’ll have fresh dry fruits in no time.

PS: If you don’t have an oven, you can softly roast them on a frying pan.

4. Use opaque jars

Keeping dry fruits in a cool and dry environment is insufficient. Dry fruits remain fresher for a longer duration when stored in glass jars rather than plastic ones. The temperature conditions inside the opaque glass jars help retain the flavour.

5. Correct way to buy dry fruits

Many people prefer to buy sealed packets of dry fruits. However, as a result of this, the scent of plastic and its oil often begin to seep into the dry fruits, making their test appear poor. It is always preferable to consume open packets of dry fruits.