5 Easy Ways To Effectively Handle A Hyperactive Child Suffering From ADHD

Every parent wants their kids to be fit and active in every sphere of life. The problem, however, arises when the activity level goes beyond the limit and causes worries for parents. This problem occurs because these children are struggling with ADHD Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. ADHD is characterised by problems with attention, impulse control, and hyperactivity. It usually develops in childhood, but may not be diagnosed until adolescence or adulthood. Handling hyperactive children can be a difficult task. It can be accomplished through some well-researched coping strategies. We present to you these strategies in this article following which it will be easy to take care of your child’s hyper-activeness.

Be sensitive- Children suffering from ADHD often find it difficult to deal with their emotions. Due to this reason, it is important for parents to be sensitive to their needs. Parents should also try to maintain a calm environment on sets that can improve the medical condition of children suffering from ADHD.

Organise homework assignments- Parents should divide the coursework into sections based either on difficulty level or time of submission. For example, they should make their children do long-term projects at the end. They should make a checklist for marking completed tasks and breaking down the process.

Motivate them with rewards- Motivate the children suffering from ADHD to do better by rewarding them with gifts. For example- parents can make a behaviour chart. They will award the good conduct of their children with tokens, such as stars on the behaviour chart. Once a certain number of tokens is earned, your child collects a predetermined reward. It can be anything, i.e.- a trip to the movies, their favourite food, etc.

Give maximum play time to ADHD children- Parents of children suffering from ADHD should consider increasing their playtime. Playing can make huge differences in your child’s ability to think, process emotions, and better handle their life. Let them run, jump on a trampoline or couch, crawl under objects, climb on trees, etc.

Help the children- Help the children in understanding relaxation techniques like mindfulness, meditation, and other exercises. Make sure your child is getting enough sleep and eating a well-balanced diet. The diet should consist of three meals, a snack, and adequate fluids daily.