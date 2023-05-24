5 Easy Ways To Keep Your Plants Green And Hydrated In Scorching Heat

People who love gardening often find it difficult to protect their plants from the scorching summer heat. Exposure to sun rays can cause dehydration in plants, stunting their development. The leaves curl up and wither, drying out, leading to damaged and ruined plants. You must take extra care of your plants, following the correct methods. If you too are worried about keeping your garden healthy and green during the summer months, then here are a few tips that you can adhere to.

Water in the morning:

You should water your plants in the early hours of the morning before the sun casts its raging rays on them. It will be of no use to water the plants midday because the high temperatures will start evaporating even before the water can travel to the plant’s roots. If you are not able to water the plants in the morning, you can also do the same in the evening, when the sun sets.

Use shades

Always keep your plants under shade during the hot and sultry summer season. Similar to humans, who look for shelter for some respite in the heat, plants too need some shade. If you have plants on your balcony, cover them with a thick cloth, old bedsheets and soft towels. For plants in the garden, buy a cover shade from the market or use window screens and narrow panels.

Use natural manure

You should not use artificial fertilisers for your plants in summer. Plants are already stressed out during the summer season and adding fertilisers will do more harm than good as they will not be able to make use of them. At such times you should use natural manures like cow dung and rotten fruits and peels.

Keep plants under big trees

When exhausted, we tend to stand under the tree for some shade. Why not do the same for plants? To protect your potted plants from the glaring sunlight, keep them under the shade of big trees.

Weed the garden

Weeds creeping into your garden can use up all the water, leaving little for the plants to retain. If you want to keep them healthy and hydrated in the summer, make sure to trim and uproot those weeds, at least once every week.