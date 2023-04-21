5 Essential Summer Tips for Walking Your Dog

Summer is a great time to spend with your pet outside. However, it’s essential to remember that dogs can suffer from heat exhaustion or even heatstroke during the summer months. So, as a responsible dog owner, it is crucial to take the necessary precautions to ensure your pet stays cool and comfortable during your summer walks. By following some simple tips, you can ensure your furry friend remains healthy and happy while enjoying the warm weather.

Find a shade

During summer, finding shade is crucial for the comfort of your dog. Sticking to the shady side of the street can help. Remember that dogs can also get sunburned. If your dog has light-coloured fur or exposed skin, consider applying pet-safe sunscreen to their nose and ears. Protect their paws from hot surfaces

When taking your dog for a walk, avoid walking on hot roads and opt for a grassy path or a sidewalk instead. Keep in mind that hot surfaces can cause burns and damage your dog’s paws. To check the temperature of the pavement, place your hand on it. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Keep water handy

During summer, dogs need extra water to stay hydrated. Carry water during your walks, along with a bowl. These items are easy to carry and use and they allow your dog to drink water on the go. Always make sure to offer your dog ample opportunities to drink water during your walks to avoid dehydration. Adjust pace

Walking at a fast pace might be enjoyable for both you and your dog, but during hot days, it’s important to slow down. Take a relaxed stroll to prevent overheating and dehydration. Slower walks give your dog the chance to sniff around and explore its surroundings. Taking breaks keeps your dog’s body temperature regulated during the walk. Timing is important

Timing your dog walks in the summer is crucial for avoiding extreme heat and keeping your furry friend safe and comfortable. Plan your walks early morning or late evening while avoiding the hottest part of the day. This time, it provides them with some relief from the scorching sun and helps prevent overheating or dehydration. By being smart about timing your walks, you can help your furry friend enjoy the outdoors without feeling uncomfortable.

