5 Essential Tips to Stay Healthy and Disease-Free In Rainy Season

The rainy season brings relief from the scorching heat of the summer. It is a time when the weather is cool, and the environment is lush and green. Unfortunately, it is also a time that brings a host of diseases with it. The excess humidity and moisture during the monsoon provide a favourable breeding ground for various disease-causing germs and insects.

Sonia Rawat, director of the Preventive Health Department of Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, says that due to rain in the coming few days, cold, flu, sore throat, abdominal pain, seasonal flu, vomiting will become common.

Hygiene is affected due to rain and people consume unhealthy things. This can cause stomach problems. The weather is also changing rapidly these days, which can trigger the flu. That’s why caution is very important. Negligence can worsen the condition and there may be a need to go to the hospital.

It becomes essential to take preventive measures to avoid getting sick during this season like bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. These tips are easy to follow and can make a significant difference in keeping you safe from diseases. Here are 5 essential tips to prevent diseases during the rainy season, which will help you stay healthy and enjoy the rain to the fullest.

1. Boost your immune system

Your immune system is your body’s first line of defense against diseases. To keep it strong, you need to eat a healthy diet, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly. Make sure to include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet, as they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help boost your immunity.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is important to flush out toxins and maintain proper bodily function. During the rainy season, the humidity can cause you to sweat more, which increases your need for water. Always carry a bottle of water with you, and drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

3. Practice good hygiene

Washing your hands regularly is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases. Use soap and water to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing or sneezing.

4. Avoid Stagnant Water

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects. To prevent mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue fever and malaria, make sure to clear out any standing water around your home. This includes flower pots, birdbaths, and other containers that can collect water. If you have to walk through flooded areas, wear boots or rubber shoes to protect your feet.

5. Get Vaccinated

Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent infectious diseases. If you haven’t already, make sure to get vaccinated against common illnesses like flu, pneumonia, and typhoid.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here