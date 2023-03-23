5 Festive Foods To Relish This Ram Navami

Ram Navmi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram and it is one of the most significant festivals across India. As per the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the 9th day or the Navami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

Since food is an incredibly important part of any Indian festival and the same holds good for the occasion of Ram Navami. On this day, many individuals also keep a fast and end the fast with a variety of sattvic foods, which are prepared without onion, garlic or oil.

It is a very auspicious day and devotees keep fast to seek blessings of Lord Ram for a happy and prosperous life.

Here are five popular food items religiously devoured on Ram Navami:

Sabudana Khichdi

Isn’t it really hard to say no to a bowl of Sabudana Khichdi? Well to prepare one appetising bowl all you need are potatoes, peanuts, and a few spices and you are good to go. Best part? It is gluten-free. You can even serve it with a spoonful of ghee.

Kuttu Paratha

Kuttu, also known as buckwheat flour, is one of the most preferred food options during Navratri fasts. The paratha is prepared by mixing mashed potatoes and flour and you are done with the recipe.

Shrikhand

It is a mouth-watering and easy dessert recipe. Shrikhand is a thick curd loaded with sugar, saffron, and cardamom. It is a traditional dessert from the western states of India, especially Gujarat and Maharashtra. It is also a good alternative to ice cream or other sugary desserts, as it contains low fat and calories.

Singhara puri

A plate full of piping hot singhara (water chestnut) ki poori has the power to lift your mood. For the dough, add some flour, mashed potatoes, and edible rock salt to a bowl. And, don’t forget to prepare some yummy aloo ki sabzi. A tip - serve it with chutney and raita.

Aloo Tomato Curry

Often served with rice or flatbreads such as naan or roti, Aloo Tomato curry is a pleasant and simple vegetarian dish that is popular in many parts of India. You can use the spices according to your preferences but some common ingredients include cumin, coriander, turmeric, chilli powder, and garam masala. Other ingredients such as onions, garlic, and ginger can also be used to add flavour.

