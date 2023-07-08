5 Food Options That Can Help You Stay Energised All Day

Working at the same pace all day long is quite a strenuous task. Every person, at some point in the day, feels worn out and tired. On some days, you feel sluggish from the moment you wake up and thus lack the motivation to do anything throughout the day. A primary reason for this is a nutrient deficit. One might think that if they are not skipping meals or are consuming a well-cooked plate, they have fulfilled their nutritional requirements. But there are certain foods that will help you drive away the fatigue and keep you energised.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, said, “If you are looking to avoid daytime fatigue and boost your energy levels, incorporating the right foods into your diet can make a significant difference."
Further, the nutritionist suggested a list of foods that boost your energy. These are easily available on the market and can be included in your daily diet:
- Bananas
The expert mentioned that these are a good source of vitamin B6, which converts food into energy. Vitamin B6 aids in glucose metabolism and energy production. Another mineral found in bananas that contributes to energy production is magnesium.
- Quinoa
This is a complex carbohydrate that is high in dietary fibre. Complex carbs are slowly broken down by the body, resulting in a consistent and sustained supply of energy.
- Yoghurt
This is popularly known to contain probiotics, which are beneficial microorganisms that support a healthy gut environment and aid with digestion. Probiotics indirectly contribute to stable energy levels by encouraging effective digestion and nutrient absorption. The nutritionist suggested that when an individual is looking for an energy boost, they should choose plain or Greek yoghurt with no added sweeteners.
- Chia seeds
The nutritionist stated that because they are high in carbohydrates, good fats, and fibre, chia seeds make a great source of sustained energy.
- Oats
Lastly, she mentioned that oats are whole grain that is rich in dietary fibre, including both soluble and insoluble, and complex carbs. The fibre delays digestion, resulting in a longer energy release and reducing energy dips.
These are generally considered healthy ingredients and can be added to many dishes that can help you rejuvenate and revitalise.