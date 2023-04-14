5 Health Issues Caused by Constipation

Constipation is a common condition that affects people of all age groups. In this, bowel movements become difficult or infrequent. This means when you go to the bathroom, it may be hard to pass stool, and you may not be going to the bathroom as often as you normally do.

Constipation can be caused by a variety of things, such as not drinking enough water, not getting enough fibre in your diet, or taking certain medications.

While it can be uncomfortable and inconvenient, constipation is usually temporary and can be treated with simple lifestyle changes, such as drinking more water and eating more fiber. If left untreated, constipation can lead to a number of health issues that can impact a person’s quality of life.

Here are five health issues caused by constipation:

Hemorrhoids: One of the most common health issues caused by constipation is hemorrhoids. Straining during bowel movements can cause the veins in the rectum to swell, leading to painful or itchy hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoids can be treated with over-the-counter creams and ointments, but severe cases may require medical treatment. Anal fissures: Constipation can also cause anal fissures, which are small tears in the lining of the anus. Hard, dry stools can cause these tears, which can lead to pain, bleeding, and discomfort. In most cases, anal fissures can be treated with lifestyle changes, such as drinking more water and increasing fiber intake. Bowel obstruction: Severe constipation can lead to a bowel obstruction, which is a blockage in the colon or rectum. Bowel obstructions can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and other serious complications. In some cases, surgery may be required to remove the blockage. Rectal prolapse: Chronic constipation can weaken the muscles and tissues in the rectum, causing the rectum to protrude outside of the anus. This condition, known as rectal prolapse, can cause pain, bleeding, and discomfort. Treatment options for rectal prolapse vary depending on the severity of the condition and may include surgery. Fecal impaction: When stool becomes impacted in the colon, it can be difficult to pass and may require medical intervention to remove. Fecal impaction can cause abdominal pain, nausea, and other symptoms. Treatment options may include medication, enemas, or manual disimpaction.

Constipation can cause a range of health issues, from hemorrhoids and anal fissures to bowel obstructions and rectal prolapse. So, it’s important to seek medical attention if constipation persists or is accompanied by other symptoms. Simple lifestyle changes, such as drinking more water and eating more fiber, can help prevent constipation and reduce the risk of these and other health issues.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here