5 Healthy Foods That Must Be Fed To Malaria Patients

Malaria, one of the most deadliest diseases, is caused by the bite of a female mosquito named Anopheles. In malaria, along with medicines, the right food should be taken in order to gain strength and recover quickly. According to the World Health Organization, malaria is a disease that is preventable. Although it can be treated, it has a terrible effect on a person’s health. To raise awareness about this tropical disease, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25.

Here are a few food items that can make recovery after malaria quicker.

Eating nutritious food: Medical experts have suggested that if a person consumes more nutritious food, his recovery rate after malaria also increases. The patient should be given a balanced diet. Grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, and liquids should be eaten. These foods are rich in all essential nutrients and maintain fluid balance in the body.

Keep the body hydrated: It is very important for malaria patients to keep themselves hydrated. Consume plenty of liquids like coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, soup, lentil soup, apple juice and electrolytes.

Consuming citrus fruits: To prevent malaria, eat citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapes and kiwis. These fruits have Vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system.

Consuming low-fiber foods: Malaria patients should include low-fiber foods and eat boiled rice, porridge, khichdi and light moong dal for better gut health.

Healthy protein: Those suffering from malaria should be given a sufficient quantity of healthy protein-rich foods. They should be fed pulses, chicken and fish stew, chicken soup, skimmed milk and other milk products.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here