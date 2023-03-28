5 Healthy Snack Options For Your Movie Night At Home

All of us enjoy munching snacks while we’re binge-watching a movie or series. We often end up eating high-calorie or high- sugared snacks that can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Instead, switch to the healthier options which are nutrients rich and low in calories. It’s also essential to practice portion control and not overeat while sitting in front of the TV.

Here are snacks that you can eat when you binge-watch a series or your favourite movie.

Popcorn: Air-popped popcorn is a great snack to have while binge-watching. It’s low in calories and high in fibre, making it a filling and healthy snack option. However, be careful of the butter and salt you add, as they can increase your calorie and sodium intake. Roasted Chickpeas: This healthy and delicious snack option is easy to make at home. Chickpeas are a great source of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making them a filling and nutritious snack option. Roasting them gives them a crunchy texture and enhances their natural flavour. Fruits: Choosing fruits rather than any unhealthy snacks will be an excellent option. Fruits such as apples, oranges, bananas, grapes, and berries are all great options to have while binge-watching. They’re packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that can help support your overall health. Vegetable Sticks with Dip: Sticks such as carrots, cucumbers, celery, and bell peppers, are an excellent choice when looking for a healthy snack. You can pair them with a variety of dips like hummus, guacamole, or Greek yoghurt for an added boost of protein and flavour. Dark Chocolate: Rather than milk chocolates or ice-creams, you can opt for dark chocolate. It’s high in antioxidants and contains less sugar than milk chocolate, making it a better option for your health and can satisfy your sweet tooth. Make sure you consume it within a limit as it contains calories.

