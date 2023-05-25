5 Historical Seaforts In India That You Just Can Not Miss

Forts have a vintage appeal infused with a rich history and tradition. Be it the alleys or the windows of the jharoka, every inch has a story to tell. Some of it has been deciphered and revealed to us, while others remain a mystery. People flock to various forts and locations in India throughout the year. However, several amazing forts are surrounded by water, preserving their history. Here are some of the sea forts in India that you must visit for an enthralling trip down the history with their beauty.

Diu Fort, Diu

Nuno da Cunha constructed this Portuguese-style fort in 1535, and it was formally named Fortaleza de So Tomé. The fort dates back to the 15th century when the Portuguese dominated the now-Union Territory of India for approximately 424 years. Later, in 1546, D. Joao de Castro rebuilt this fort. This is spread over an area of 5.6 hectares and is surrounded by water. The fort’s outside wall is built along the coast, and the inner wall has gun-mounted defences. These walls bear the names of Christian saints.

Murud Janjira Fort, Maharashtra

This fort’s name is derived from the Arabic word “zizera," which means “an island." The Koli fisherman of Rajpura village built this fort in the 15th century on a rock in the sea that was captured by the Siddis. This fort covers an area of around 22 acres and has 19 towers with cannons and numerous turrets. There are two beautiful water tanks inside this fort. According to legend, the last family to occupy the fort was an uncle-niece team. This fort has a long warrior history with kings such as the Marathas, Mughals, Portuguese, and British.

Bekal Fort, Kerala

It is unknown when this fort was erected, however, it is thought to have been built during the early days of the Chirakkal Rajas. It is stated that the Koteyar/Ramakshatriya community discovered Bekal and other forts in Kasargod and brought them to help with the defence. This palace was employed as a key and vital military station for Tipu Sultan’s soldiers even during his reign. Many coins and other antiquities discovered during archaeological digs reflect the Mysore Sultans’ strong presence.

Sindhudurg Fort, Maharashtra

This massive fort was built about 1664 by Chhatrapati Shivaji and spans approximately 44 acres. The name itself translates to ‘fort of the sea’ and is one of the Maratha empire’s jewels. It is even stated that there is a secret tunnel to the coast. This magnificent fort is a must-see in Maharashtra.

Chapora Fort, Goa

This location is around 22 km from Panaji and is easily accessible. If you’re riding your bike, you can leave it near the shore and walk up to the fort. Its most famous claim to fame was when the Hindi film Dil Chahta Hai was released since the fort was utilised during production. This location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.