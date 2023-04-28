5 Immunity-Boosting Indian Super Drinks That Quick and Easy to Make

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for long-term wellness, and a nutritious diet is a key component of it. Despite being aware of many Indian food items that can boost our health and immunity, we still tend to neglect their regular consumption. However, to ensure that our vital organs, such as the heart, lungs, liver, and brain, function efficiently, it is essential to consume some Indian super beverages. Let us talk about the top desi super drinks that can help us stay healthy and rejuvenated for an extended period.

Amla and ginger juice

Consuming a daily concoction of amla and ginger juice can enhance immunity and combat various infections. A must-have addition to your daily diet is the Amla-Adrak juice, which is prepared by blending amla, rich in Vitamin C, and ginger, loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. This juice also aids in proper digestion. Simply peel the ginger, blend a few pieces of ginger and one or two amlas in a mixer, add a cup of water, filter it well, and consume it for optimal health benefits.

Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is a nutrient-packed beverage that can help improve haemoglobin levels in the body and prevent anaemia. Cut the beetroot and blend it with water in a mixer, strain the mixture, and consume it for a daily dose of calories, carbs, fibre, and iron. Regular consumption of this healthy juice can also protect against a wide range of serious diseases.

Wheatgrass juice

Wheatgrass juice is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making it a great addition to your daily diet. It is known to promote healthy liver function and is often referred to as an energy booster drink, owing to its energy-boosting properties. To prepare this healthy drink, simply add a handful of wheatgrass and half a cup of water to a mixer, blend well, and enjoy in a glass for a refreshing and revitalizing experience.

Sattu

This healthy beverage is a great source of protein, made from roasted and ground black gram. Sattu has essential amino acids that help to keep the body energetic and healthy. Drinking Sattu also promotes digestion and maintains a healthy heart. It contains vital minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium, which aid in keeping the brain healthy. Sattu is a perfect drink to build strong muscles too. To prepare the Sattu drink, mix two tablespoons of sattu powder, jaggery powder, and black salt in a glass of cold water and enjoy its numerous health benefits.

Shatavari

Shatavari, a popular herb in Ayurveda, has various health benefits, especially for women’s reproductive health. The anti-inflammatory properties of Shatavari also help in reducing stress and anxiety levels. In addition to this, Shatavari also supports respiratory health by providing relief from bronchitis, asthma, and other respiratory issues. You can prepare shatavari water or decoction by boiling its root in one cup of water, straining it, and consuming it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here