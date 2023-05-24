5 Important Tips To Protect Your Eyes This Summer

The scorching summer heat can have detrimental effects on your eye vision if proper precautions are not taken. India is grappling with heat waves and unprecedented high temperatures, offering little relief. This can contribute to various eye problems, particularly when they are exposed to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day. Below, we have shared some scientifically backed tips for summer eye care.

Wear sunglasses: As sunscreen is quintessential for the skin, sunglasses are imperative for better eye health. When going outside in the peak summer months, opt for oversized shades to enhance protection. These sunglasses act as a barrier against harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of cornea burn. Symptoms such as dryness, discomfort, and excessive tearing are commonly associated with cornea burns.

Use eye drops: Just like your skin, it’s essential to provide ample moisturisation to your eyes using artificial tear drops. In today’s age of prolonged exposure to blue rays emitted by electronic devices, the use of artificial tear drops has become a crucial aspect of eye care. As pollution levels continue to rise and temperatures soar during the summer months, it’s natural to experience dehydration In this case, these eye drops lubricate the eyes, relieving discomfort and dryness.

Limit outside time: If it’s not necessary, limit your sun exposure during the late morning or afternoon hours when the sun is shining brightly and UV rays are at their peak. It is crucial to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays to maintain optimal eye health and preserve your vision.

Do not rub your eyes often: Ensuring proper hand hygiene is crucial for maintaining good eye health. It is a common habit to rub our eyes with our hands, which can lead to eye infections. By thoroughly washing your hands, you can protect your eyes from various contagious diseases, including conjunctivitis.

Hydrate your eyes: Hydration plays a vital role in summer. Dry eyes are a common occurrence during this season, often caused by high temperatures and strong winds. To combat this, it is essential to maintain proper fluid intake, enabling the body to produce protective tears.