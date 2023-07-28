5 Inauspicious Habits As Per Vastu Shastra That Lead To Loss Of Money

Sometimes there are certain lifestyle factors and habits that play a crucial role in defining one’s future. Disciplined, hardworking and goal-oriented people always have a better chance of creating a fulfilling life. In Hinduism, the Vastu Shastra is given a lot of importance.

Many people give importance to Vastu while building a new house, in the placement of objects in the house and while buying something new. Meanwhile, certain lifestyle habits are considered inauspicious in the Vastu Shastra and are said to bring negativity and loss of money into one’s life. So, let’s look at some of the things considered inauspicious by the Vastu Shastra:

Waking up after sunrise

In general, waking up before or at sunrise is considered quite auspicious and brings discipline to one’s life. Vastu Shastra says that waking up after sunrise leads to a loss of money and prosperity in one’s life.

Wasting water

As much as saving water is considered relevant in terms of protecting our environment and natural resources, it also holds immense importance in Vastu Shastra. According to the scriptures, wasting water or dripping water is considered inauspicious and leads to loss of prosperity and money.

Accumulating dirt

According to Hindu mythology, the goddess Lakshmi, who is considered the lord of wealth and prosperity, likes cleanliness. It is believed that keeping the house clean keeps her happy. But if the house is not cleaned properly and has an accumulation of a lot of dirt, then it is considered inauspicious and is said to bring a loss of money.

Cutting hair and nails on Thursday

As per Vastu Shashtra, cutting hair and nails on Thursdays and Ekadashi is considered quite inauspicious. It is believed that this angers the goddess and brings financial crisis into one’s life.

Giving certain things after sunset

Hinduism considers that giving milk, curd or money to someone after sunset is inauspicious. It is believed that offering these things to someone after sunset brings financial instability and leads to a loss of money in one’s life.