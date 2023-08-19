5 Indian Authors Who Are Making An Impact With Audiobooks And Podcasts 

The world is slowly opening up to newer modes of entertainment and in fact a lot of people these days are engaging in audiobooks because it is more convenient than carrying around heavy books according to a study. Whether you are commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, you can now tune in and let your imagination run wild as these wordsmiths guide you through their riveting worlds. If you are someone who is genuinely interested in giving audiobooks and story podcasts a try then there are apps such as Audible that can be tried out.
Discover India’s emerging authors who are transforming their captivating stories into engaging audio adventures. These storytellers not only write their tales but also narrate their experiences, inviting you to hit play and immerse yourself in their imaginative worlds. Here is a list of authors you should not miss out on-
- Novoneel Chakraborty
Novoneel Chakraborty is a renowned writer acclaimed for crafting more than 10 captivating romantic thrillers. His narratives frequently explore the intricacies of human emotions, relationships, and the mysterious realms of suspense. Among his notable literary achievements are well-received titles such as ‘You Die Alone,’ ‘Whisper To Me Your Lies,’ and ‘Half Torn Hearts’., Each of his works stands as a testament to his mastery of blending romance and suspense, creating captivating literary experiences.
- Nidhi Upadhyay
Renowned for her bestselling novel ‘That Night,’ Nidhi wears multiple hats as an engineer and a headhunter. She balances her intrigue for thrillers and engages in lively interactions with her boys. For those seeking an immersive experience, Nidhi’s literary creation ‘That Night’ is also available in an audiobook format offering an auditory journey that complements her distinctive narrative style.
- Ajay K Pandey
Ajay shifted from aspiring to be a teacher to an IT career. Reading fuels him and perhaps what makes him feel alive. His debut, ‘You Are The Best Wife,’ was based on his life events and went on to become a bestseller soon after its release. It uplifts hearts to cherish love, peace, and happiness in every moment. His works include ‘Everything I Never Told You,’ ‘A Girl To Remember,’ ‘Her Last Wish’ among many more.
- Arvind Parashar
Arvind is a former corporate leader who hails from Dehradun. Despite a career with giants like GE, Dell, and Barclays, he chose an unconventional path, leaving his corporate role as Vice President to pursue writing. With five English books, Arvind’s penchant for thrillers fuels his experimentation. He’s authored some exceptional books like ‘Messed Up! But All for Love’ His latest title is ‘Not Without Your Love,’ and can be accessed as an audiobook.
- Swéta Rana
- Swéta Rana was born into a Gujarati family in Birmingham and now resides in south London. Swéta’s passion for writing has flourished since childhood, encompassing fiction, film reviews, and articles on Indian culture. Her debut novel, ‘Queuing for the Queen’ emerges as a testament to her creative prowess; readers can avail of this novel on Audible as well.