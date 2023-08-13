5 Indispensable Essentials You Need To Have For A Thrilling “PATANG BAZI”

Independence Day is almost here, which is also great chance to fly kites with your friends and family. This adds a fun element to the celebration. And you must know some essentials which can enable you to have a hassle free “Patang Bazi” experience and also these are the things you need to prepare beforehand.

Sunglasses

Wearing sunglasses during “Patang Bazi" brings practical benefits. When you’re constantly looking up at the kites against the bright sky, the sunlight can strain your eyes. Sunglasses protect your eyes from this glare, ensuring comfort. They also act as a barrier, preventing dust and other particles from bothering your eyes. Additionally, sunglasses make it easier for your eyes as you gaze upward frequently while flying kites. So, wearing sunglasses adds both comfort and protection to your Patang Bazi experience.

Consider giving Voyage Eyewear a shot for your sunglasses needs. The new collection has contemporary materials and specialized lenses crafted to shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. These sunglasses are thoughtfully designed to enhance your Patang Bazi adventure, ensuring both style and protection. With these shades, you’re all set for a memorable and hassle-free kite-flying experience.

SUNSCREEN

An important aspect to consider is using sunscreen during Patang bazi. This practice is crucial because it safeguards your skin from the sun’s harmful effects. Since you’ll be spending a significant amount of time outdoors while flying kites, your skin will be directly exposed to sunlight. This exposure can lead to skin redness and soreness, commonly known as sunburn. By applying sunscreen, you create a protective barrier that shields your skin from the damaging UV rays.

You might want to consider using The Body Shop’s Skin Defence Multi-Protection Light Essence with SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen. It absorbs into your skin without feeling heavy which will give you a comfortable experience. It is nom- greasy and has strong sun protection (SPF 50 PA+++).

The sunscreen will ensure that your patang bazi experience stays enjoyable and safe without worrying about any sunburn or skin damage.

CAPS

Considering caps for “Patang Bazi" is a smart choice. Imagine the sun’s rays beating down as you engage in kite-flying. Caps step in, providing a shield of shade for your face and head, protecting you from direct sunlight. This has a dual effect: it prevents scalp sunburn and keeps the sun’s glare from bothering your eyes. But there’s more. Caps also keep your hair in check, preventing it from interfering with your activity. No one wants hair in their eyes while navigating kites, right? In short, opting for a cap during “Patang Bazi" is a smart move. It offers shade, shields against sunburn, guards your eyes, and keeps your focus intact. With a cap, you’re set to elevate your kite-flying adventure.

You can try PUMA Caps which are comfortable to wear and comes in variety of range and sizes . Some of them are highly functional and has a moisture-wicking eyelet mesh sweatband and is designed to dry quickly which allow you to keep sweat away from your eyes and face which means you can focus better on flying kites without constantly wiping sweat away.

FINGER GLOVES

Any type of string or line moving through the air at high speeds can pose a threat. It’s capable of cutting through skin or causing burns. This is where finger gloves step in — they act as a protective barrier for your fingers against the sharp strings used to control the kite. By doing so, they effectively prevent cuts and abrasions, making the entire experience safer. Moreover, these gloves contribute to a more secure grip, which in turn grants you greater control over your kite flying experience your kite flying experience.

You can try Finger Protective Gloves/Finger Cap/Finger Cops from the brand fully. You can easily find them on Amazon plus they are very affordable. Overall, finger gloves enhance your patang bazi experience by ensuring safety, control, and protection from the elements.