5 Iron And Vitamin C Rich Foods That Boost Platelet Count

Blood is the fuel of the body that keeps it running. The blood has four elements — blood plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Platelets also go by the name thrombocytes. Whenever we get injured, and there is blood loss, the platelets form a blood clot, which stops the blood from flowing outside the body.

Given that the platelets act as a shield for our body, their decline can turn out to be extremely dangerous. While the fall in platelets results in no clotting, its rise leads to clotting from the inside, increasing the risk of a heart attack. As per the NCBI, we should have a blood platelets count between 1.5 lakh and 4.5 lakh. On this note, let us check out a few food items that can help increase platelets count in the body.

1. Vitamin B12

Going by a report in Healthline, vitamin B12 plays an important role in increasing blood platelets. We can find it in things like eggs, mutton, dairy products, cow’s milk, and green vegetables.

2. Folate

Folate is responsible for the formation of cells in the blood. It is found naturally in peanuts, green peas, kidney beans, oranges, and orange juice, among other things.

3. Iron

Iron is also crucial for a healthy blood cells count. According to a 2012 study, iron helps improves blood platelets in the body. Foods such as spinach, green vegetables, pumpkin seeds, and lentils are important sources of iron.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps absorb iron from food, leading to healthy blood cells. To fulfil the need for Vitamin C in the body we should consume food like mango, lemon, orange, cauliflower, pineapple, capsicum, and tomato.

5. Papaya leaves

If the studies are to be believed, chewing papaya leaves or drinking its juice can help improve the blood platelets count in the body at a rapid rate.