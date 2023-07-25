5 K-Beauty Trends to Amp Up Your Skin-Care Routine

Discover the latest 5 K-Beauty trends that will elevate your skincare routine to new heights. The Korean beauty industry is renowned for its innovative and effective approaches to achieving flawless, radiant skin. Embrace the power of these trends to unlock a world of skincare magic, including multi-step routines, essence toners, sheet masks enriched with unique ingredients, glass skin techniques for a luminous complexion, and the use of soothing and revitalizing ampoules. With K-Beauty, you can achieve a coveted and enviable glow that’s bound to turn heads. Neha Singh, Content and Training Manager, AmorePacific Group shares trends in the K- beauty industry:

Glass Skin

One of the most popular Korean trends to hit the global markets, the “glass skin" trend refers to achieving a complexion that looks clear, radiant, luminous, and smooth like glass. It involves a skincare routine focused on hydration and achieving a healthy, dewy glow. This trend emphasizes the use of hydrating toners, essences, serums, and moisturizers to achieve a well-hydrated and plump complexion. The key to achieving a Glass like skin is good exfoliation, optimum hydration and a robust kind of protection that the skin needs. By following these methods one can achieve a smooth texture, plump, healthy and clear skin. Double Cleansing

Double cleansing is an essential and the first step in Korean skincare. It gives a clean and no clogged surface for all the following skincare to penetrate better into the skin. It involves using an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum, followed by a water, gel or foam based cleanser to cleanse the skin further. Double cleansing ensures a thorough removal of impurities from deep inside the pores and helps maintain a clean and healthy complexion. It ensures that the skin absorbs all the following skincare steps deeply for better results. Skinimalism

In a world saturated with elaborate beauty routines and heavy makeup, a refreshing skincare trend from Korea has taken centre stage: skinmalism. This minimalist approach to skincare emphasizes embracing and enhancing one’s natural beauty, promoting healthy and radiant skin. This Korean skincare trend of skinimalism is all about having to flaunt a smooth, clean and luminous skin without having to use too many steps of skincare. This trend focuses on achieving healthy and radiant skin through a minimalistic approach. It involves a simplified skincare routine that prioritizes gentle exfoliation followed by good amount of hydration and a strong protection, allowing the skin’s natural beauty to shine through. Blue Light Defence

In an increasingly digital world, the harmful effects of blue light emitted by electronic devices have become a growing concern. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and computer screens, our constant exposure to blue light can have adverse effects on the skin. Korean skincare has responded to this issue by introducing products specifically designed to protect against blue light damage. These products often contain antioxidants, such as green tea or vitamin C, that shield the skin from the harmful effects of digital screens, preventing premature aging and pigmentation. At last, sun is not the only thing we need protection from. Skin Barrier Repair

The media and skincare experts have been buzzing about the Korean skincare trend of focusing on strengthening the skin barrier. A compromised skin barrier can lead to various skin concerns, including sensitivity and dehydration. Korean skincare has introduced products containing ceramides, niacinamide, and peptides that help repair and fortify the skin barrier. This trend emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy barrier function for overall skin health. A skin that has a healthy skin barrier is able to fight the environmental aggressors better and has a stronger self-healing mechanism.