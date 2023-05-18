5 Key Tips To Avoid Misunderstandings In Marriage

Marriage is a lifetime commitment between two people. Often, a marriage seeks compromise from the partners for the other person and this may sometimes look like conceding in a fight. However, no matter how hard we try we cannot escape from misunderstandings leading to quarrels in any relationship, especially marriage. To deal with them smoothly and avoid the fight from escalating to a point of no return, here are some tips that may come in handy next time you have one:

Stay away from presumption – We often presume the meaning of certain things stated by our partners. If your husband or wife says something that you think is hurting or offensive, introspect on whether they would want to hurt you. Sometimes, anger can cloud your judgement and put us in a zone of overthinking. Whenever you have a fight, keep your presumptions to the side and communicate thoroughly.

Think of their strengths – Focus your arguments around their strengths rather than attacking their weaknesses. Moreover, if you see a pattern and know their weakness, talk to them about it softly rather than making them feel incapable. This way, calm communication can help you build the argument in a positive direction.

Hear them out – Always leave room for perspectives while arguing with your partner. Take a step back from talking and start listening. This can help you introspect your weaknesses too. After all, marriages are about growing with each other, not pulling your partner down.

top videos

Don’t let someone else interfere – We often look towards a third person for an unbiased opinion when we have a fight with our partner. However, that may play out in a different direction than expected. This is because the opinion might not be biased and depend on the perception of the person about the two of you. Therefore, instead of relying on a third party, try to resolve issues between yourselves.

Get to the root of the misunderstanding – Backtrack the events that led to the argument and get to the root of the problem. This way you and your partner will understand the situation better and talk about it calmly rather than arguing and attacking each other.