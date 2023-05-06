5 Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Heart Diseases

The World Health Organization claims cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) to be the leading cause of death, across the globe. This is not all. The global health agency estimates that CVDs take about 17.9 million lives each year, and four of five CVD deaths take place because of heart attacks and strokes. In addition, around one-third of these fatalities prematurely occur in people under the age of 70 years. But did you know that you can lower the risk of heart disease and heart attacks? Yes, that is true. As per America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making certain changes to your lifestyle, and leading a healthy life can help you in lowering the risk of CVDs. Wondering what those changes are? Basically, you need to keep your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check. And you can do so, by incorporating these steps into your life:

Maintaining a healthy weight

CDC claims that obese people and the ones who are overweight have a higher risk of being diagnosed with heart disease. Therefore, it is extremely crucial that you keep a check on your weight. In addition, if you are wondering what should be your appropriate body weight, then do evaluate your BMI. This becomes necessary because carrying extra weight can put some extra stress on your heart and blood vessels.

Choosing healthy food and drink

This surely becomes the first and foremost step to leading a healthy lifestyle. One must incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables as much as one can on a daily basis, as consuming healthy food and drink aids in preventing heart disease and its complications. Apart from fresh fruits and veggies, limiting the amount of salt and sugar in your diet is a crucial step.

Indulging in regular exercise

Incorporating regular exercise in your routine will not only maintain your healthy weight, but will also lower the risk of you suffering from the issues of blood pressure, blood sugar level and cholesterol. CDC recommends adults involve themselves in 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week. This could involve bicycling and brisk walking.

Not smoking

This point can’t be said enough. Smoking cigarettes are associated with many health issues. In addition, they greatly increase the risks of heart disease. Ones who do not smoke shouldn’t start, but for the ones who do, quitting ASAP will lower the risk of heart disease.

Getting checked at regular intervals of time

Last but not least. People must visit their doctor on a regular interval of time. The agency states that it is advisable to get a full body checkup in the precise time period, as this can catch any changes that are taking place in your body, in terms of health issues.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here