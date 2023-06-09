5 Lipstick Shades That Are Sizzling This Summer And Are A Must-Have

Summers are about vibrant and refreshing lip shades that complement the season’s bright and sunny vibes. Nudes, playful corals, vibrant pinks, juicy oranges, the list goes on and on. Summer lip shades add a pop of color to your look, definitely! Time to get ready to embrace the warmth with these fabulous shades for the perfect summer pout.

A case for nude lipsticks

This summer, it’s time to update our makeup game to match the heat.This summer is all about a colourful outfit paired beautifully with the ever-popular clean girl aesthetic. “This trend has been making waves in the beauty industry, emphasizing a fresh-faced, natural look that radiates minimalism and luxury. And what better complement to this minimalist approach than a nude lipstick? Nude lipstick has become the epitome of chicness, and this summer, all shades of brown are stealing the show. From creamy caramel to rich chocolate, these earthy hues are perfect for the sun-drenched days ahead. With their warm undertones, nude lipsticks offer a touch of elegance while still maintaining that effortless, “no-makeup" look,” says Sanshi Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Flossy Cosmetics.

Given its versatility, the nude lipstick has become a staple for women everywhere. Nude shades seamlessly transition from day to night, allowing you to effortlessly switch up your style. They provide a clean canvas for experimenting with different eye looks and are compatible with virtually any outfit. “It also brings a surprising twist with the rising preference for contrast with brighter colors. Nude palettes continue to dominate. The contrast between these vibrant hues and the clean girl aesthetic creates a striking visual impact, capturing the essence of summer’s vivacity - a reliable and essential choice that never goes out of style. So, go ahead and embrace the clean girl aesthetic with your favorite nude lipstick or add a pop of color to your summer adventures,” adds Aggarwal.

Reds and corals

Paridhi Goel, co-founder, Love Earth, says, “First up is the classic red, a timeless shade that never goes out of style. Whether it’s a bright cherry red or a sultry deep crimson, this bold hue is perfect for those who want to make a striking impression.”

If you are looking for something a bit more playful, try out the coral shades. This vibrant and tropical colour will instantly brighten up your look and give you that fresh and youthful summer vibe. “The corals bring a burst of energy to your look, instantly brightening up your complexion and exuding a carefree summer vibe. It’s a perfect choice for those who wish to make a bold and fearless statement,” adds Avni Sricharan, co-founder, Defi beauty.

Shades of coral or shades of nude with a coral undertone are beautiful too. “If a softer yet trendy look is your style, the romantic and dreamy rosewood should be your pick. This versatile shade combines the elegance of rosy pinks with the warmth of earthy browns. It effortlessly adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether it’s a casual day at the beach or a glamorous night out,” adds Sricharan.

Satin Pink

Purnima Pahuja, makeup artist, says, “Satin Pink is too accurate for parties and offices. It gives you a fresh vibe. This shade of lipstick looks stunning.”

Pahuja also feels Glossy pink is a great addition too. Adding a little bit of gloss never disappoints you, lip gloss is one item that will never go out of style.

If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for unconventional shades like electric pink or neon orange. These eye-catching colours are sure to turn heads and add a fun and edgy twist to your summer makeup routine.

Ever popular peachy shades

Finally, don’t forget about the ever-popular peachy-pink shades. “These soft and romantic hues are perfect for a dreamy and feminine summer look. No matter which shade you choose, make sure to pair it with a long-lasting and hydrating gloss to withstand the heat and keep your lips looking fresh all day long,” adds Goel.

Chocolate shade

The shade comes in each and every brand. “If you guys will try it; you will love this one. It will also complement any type of outfit,” opines Pahuja.

Embrace the heat with lips that sizzle and shine with the hottest summer lipstick shades that are making waves this season. Say goodbye to dull and hello to bold with vibrant and statement-making colours.