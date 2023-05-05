5 Major Early Symptoms Of Kidney Failure You Shouldn't Ignore

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a condition in which the kidneys do not function properly. The kidneys play a critical role in filtering waste and excess fluids from the body, maintaining a balance of electrolytes and regulating blood pressure. When the kidneys fail, harmful levels of waste and fluids can build up in the body, leading to a range of symptoms and complications. These symptoms can vary depending on the stage and cause of kidney failure, but some of the most common ones include fatigue, swollen ankles or feet, decreased urine output, shortness of breath and confusion or difficulty concentrating. Recognising these symptoms early can help in the early diagnosis and treatment of kidney failure which can be crucial in preventing further damage to the kidneys and improving overall health.

Here are the 5 major symptoms of kidney failure:

1. Fatigue and weakness

One of the most common symptoms of kidney failure is fatigue and weakness. This can be caused by the build-up of waste products in the blood, which can make you feel tired and sluggish. Additionally, the kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin which stimulates the production of red blood cells. When the kidneys fail, the production of erythropoietin decreases, leading to anaemia and further fatigue.

2. Swelling

Another common symptom of kidney failure is swelling, especially in the legs, ankles and feet. This occurs because the kidneys are no longer able to remove excess fluid from the body, leading to fluid retention.

3. Shortness of breath

When the kidneys fail, fluid can build up in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. This can be especially noticeable during physical activity or while lying down.

4. Nausea and vomiting

The build-up of waste products in the blood can also cause nausea and vomiting, which may be more pronounced in the morning.

5. Changes in urine output

The kidneys are responsible for producing urine, so changes in urine output can be a sign of kidney failure. This can include decreased urine output, increased frequency of urination, or changes in the colour or appearance of the urine.

Other symptoms of kidney failure can include loss of appetite, itching, muscle cramps and difficulty sleeping. It is important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, so it is important to consult with a healthcare provider if you experience any of these symptoms.

