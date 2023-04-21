CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » 5 Millets That Not Cool The Body And Reduce Cholesterol Levels
1-MIN READ

5 Millets That Not Cool The Body And Reduce Cholesterol Levels

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 17:30 IST

Delhi, India

Millets help in improving blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Millets are rich in nutrients and help in cooling the gut.

Summer is here, and it becomes important to alter the diet in order to keep the body cool. Adding whole grains to the diet will not only cool the body but also improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Whole grains are full of nutrients, and one such essential whole grain in the summer is millet. This grain is a good source of protein, fibre, key vitamins, and minerals. The potential health benefits of millets include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of diabetes, helping people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and managing inflammation in the gut.

Here are five types of millets that keep the body cool and maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels:

Ragi (finger millet): Ragi has a cooling effect on the body. It contains polyphenol photochemicals and dietary fibre, which are helpful in fighting diseases. This thick red granular grain is full of calcium, and it has been proven that ragi is anti-diabetic and anti-tumorigenic.

Jowar (sorghum): Jowar is considered a superfood which can keep the stomach cool. This millet is rich in vitamin B complex and has phenolic acid in it. Apart from this, it also contains various antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. Regular consumption of jowar aids weight loss and helps control blood sugar levels.

Bajra (pearl millet): Bajra, or pearl millet, contains calcium, protein, iron, fibre, magnesium, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, and many other types of vitamins and minerals in abundance. Bajra helps control diabetes and improves heart health in the body.

Jau (barley): Ayurveda has already described the benefits of jau. Barley water has special qualities and helps keep the body cool. It contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, and fibres. The glycemic index of barley is very low, making it very beneficial for diabetes patients.

Chana (gram): Currently, the WHO has not included chana in the category of millets. However, it is a nutrient-rich whole grain that has a high amount of protein in it. It helps keep the stomach cool, and experts suggest mixing the gramme flour with other flours. It also lowers cholesterol levels and triglycerides in the body.

