5 Most Common Types Of Kidney Diseases

Kidneys are one of the most vital organs in the human body. They filter out waste and fluid and help in maintaining a healthier body. Kidneys also help in maintaining the electrolyte balance and help in the secretion of hormones like Erythropoeritein, Calcitriol and Renin. They play an important role in regulating pH, salt, and potassium, and hormones produced by kidneys help in regulating blood pressure and control the production of red blood cells. Any issue with the organ affects our body’s basic functioning and can be hazardous.

Kidney disorders are caused due to unhealthy diet practices, genetic factors and various diseases.

Here are some common kidney disorders: