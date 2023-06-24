5 Most Common Types Of Kidney Diseases

Kidneys are one of the most vital organs in the human body. They filter out waste and fluid and help in maintaining a healthier body. Kidneys also help in maintaining the electrolyte balance and help in the secretion of hormones like Erythropoeritein, Calcitriol and Renin. They play an important role in regulating pH, salt, and potassium, and hormones produced by kidneys help in regulating blood pressure and control the production of red blood cells. Any issue with the organ affects our body’s basic functioning and can be hazardous.
Kidney disorders are caused due to unhealthy diet practices, genetic factors and various diseases.
Here are some common kidney disorders:
- Chronic Kidney Disease
One of the most common forms of Kidney disease, Chronic Kidney Disease is caused by high blood pressure or diabetes, both these diseases harm the blood vessels in the kidney and disrupt the cleaning process of blood. This disease ceases the purification and with time, deteriorates the condition of our kidneys.
- Kidney stones
Kidney stones are one of the most common health issues people deal with. Stones occur when minerals in our blood crystalize while filtration in our kidneys. Stones are generally painful and cause blood in urine but are not as harmful as other kidney diseases. Stones generally come out during urination but are very painful.
- Polycystic Kidney Diseases
Polycystic Kidney disease is caused when many cysts are formed in our kidneys. It is quite different from normal kidney cysts as it can cause a change in shape and make them larger. This disease affects the functioning of our kidneys and can cause kidney failures.
- Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulonephritis is caused when the small blood vessels in our kidneys known as Glomeruli get inflated due to some infection or disorder. These small blood vessels are very important for the functioning of our kidneys as they are the ones who filter the blood and remove the waste from it. This disorder is not that fatal and is cured with time.
- Urinary Tract Infections
Known as UTIs, these are bacterial infections caused in the kidneys bladder or Urethra. This infection is very curable and not as hazardous but if left unnoticed and not cured properly, it can cause serious problems to the kidneys and can even cause kidney failures.