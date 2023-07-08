5 Must-Have Lightweight Jewellery Items For The Summer Season

In recent years, minimalist jewellery has gained popularity due to its simplicity, versatility, and understated elegance. This trend continues to thrive in the summer season as well. Summer is the perfect season to showcase your personal style and make a fashion statement. Adding the right jewellery pieces to your outfits can enhance your overall look and create a stunning impact. Whether you’re attending a beach party, going on vacation, or simply enjoying a casual outing.
“We have lightweight jewellery that is comfortable and easy to wear in any weather, allowing you to accessorize without feeling weighed down. Choose pieces that suit your personal style and complement your fashionable wardrobe. At Melorra, we use specialized techniques to reduce gold weight yet keeping the jewellery voluminous. Our jewellery is lightweight and easy to carry. Melorra offers a wide range of designs, so explore their collections to find the perfect everyday-wearable pieces that resonate with your personal style and preferences" says Deepshikha Gupta, VP, Designs, Melorra.
Gupta shares a brief guide for the must-have light weight jewellery for the summer season:
Here are five must-haves lightweight jewellery options for the summer season:
- Delicate Necklaces
Opt for dainty necklaces with thin chains and small pendants. Choose materials like gold or diamonds for a classic look or go for lightweight materials like 14kt or gemstones for a more casual vibe.
- Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings are a timeless and lightweight choice for summer. Look for hoops that are easy to wear and style. They work as a perfect accessory for workwear / casual wear.
- Stackable Rings
Instead of wearing bulky rings, try stacking multiple thin rings on one finger or spread them out across your fingers. These rings are usually delicate and comfortable to wear.
- Bracelets with Beads
Choose bracelets made with lightweight materials like gemstone beads, charms or enamel. They are colorful, trendy, and won’t weigh your wrist down.
- Lightweight Earrings
Light weight earrings that feature chains are delicate and comfortable making them a great choice for summer. Hook earrings that can be worn in a jiffy are a must have this season.