5 Must Have Lingerie Pieces For The Upcoming Festive Season

Gorgeous Full Cup



Design: The Triumph International’s new Gorgeous Full cup series is an on-trend full cup style that offers great support and uplift. The bra ensures full coverage along with large side panels & double layer for added support and comfort. The series is a must have for fuller cups as it offers good coverage. The subtle flower lace brightens up your lingerie wardrobe & combines with wide straps to provide all day comfort.

Function: Non-wired: The Non wired bra has non padded cups with double layer lining crafetd with soft microfiber. The style is an daily essential for larger cups. It offers full coverage and uplifts the bust.

Wired

The wired bra has non padded cups with double layer lining crafted with soft microfiber. The style is an daily essential for larger cups. It offers full coverage and uplifts the bust.



New Lace Bandeau

Design: This stylish all-over lace series features a versatile bra with a tube-like silhouette making it the perfect option for sheer tops and plunge neck outfit.

Function: Wired-padded: The wired padded bra has a high center bridge and features soft, moulded cups that are exceptionally comfortable to wear and off­er the perfect support. The adjustable and removable straps gives the wearer freedom to experiment.



Modern Finesse 01 WP

Design: This premium Modern Finesse Bra is built with spacer cups, which enhance the natural shape of your bust, without adding any extra volume. Stylish embroidery around the cups and on the straps, provide an elegant look.

Function: Wired-padded: This style is crafted with innovative spacer cup technology. Light-weight spacer cups are built of multi-layer fabric system, enhancing airflow and increasing breathability by 4 times. It is available in big sizes upto F cups. Spacer cup technology combined with features like wide side panels and wide straps on bigger sizes, makes style ideal for big cups.



Minimizer 112 N

Design: The wired Essential Minimizer bra comes in an on-trend look with an optimum fit & support, also in large sizes. Shimmering jacquard pattern with tiny dots gives an elegant look. This minimizer bra makes bust look one size smaller and is perfect for women with fuller busts.

Function: Non-wired: The non- wired style provides highest level of comfort with its partially lined cups and the wide straps features adjustable and detachable straps.