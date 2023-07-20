5 Must-Have Outfits for a Minimalist Work Week Wardrobe

As Monday rolls, you start organising your to-do lists and meeting schedules, the age-old question arises: “What should I wear to work this week?" From busy Mondays to laid-back Fridays, each workday offers a chance to excel while highlighting your unique fashion style. So, let your wardrobe reflect your confidence and empower you to conquer each day with style.
Rahul Bhalla, CEO & co-founder, Latin Quarters/Ikon Retail, says, “Indian workplaces are constantly evolving and so is the sentiment towards fashion at workplaces. The new generation has found an elegant balance between sharp corporate dressing and versatile styles that compliment any situation or occasion they may be in taking the concept to ‘dress to impress’ to a whole new level. With fashion that appeals to every woman, these pieces are meant to elevate their style in an affordable range and allow them to be experimental with their looks. At Latin Quarters, we are constantly going back to the drawing board and curating pieces that empower the women of India to be their real selves and embrace their individuality.”
Why not conquer the work week with a touch of style? Let us explore an array of fashion-forward outfits tailored to make a statement every day of the week. Bhalla shares some work wear staples to incorporate into your daily wardrobe, embodying your empowered presence as the professional woman you aspire to be:
- Monday is the day of Power dressing! Dress sharp, walk confidently and make a lasting impression for client meetings with this three-quarter Maroon Casual Blouse. Create a super sharp, professional look by pairing it well with high-waisted black or tan-brown trousers along with a summer coat. To elongate this look, you can style it up with some tan peep-toe heels for a sleek, fashion-forward look that dictates confidence and moves the room with you.
- Keep it stylish yet professional and let the fit do the talking! If you are looking to build a wardrobe with trousers that extend your whole look then these Black Solid Ankle Length Pants are here to answer your styling puzzle! You can pair these with a bright-coloured blouse or a floral motif shirt and some nude block heels. This look is meant to ooze professionalism in an effortlessly chic way.
- If you find yourself in need of a mid-week pick-me-up, why not infuse your wardrobe with a splash of vibrant colours? It’s high time to brighten up the mid-week blues with this Green Mandarin Collar Dress. Perfect to pair with neutral accessories, brown pump heels for a stylish ensemble. Add a sleek laptop bag and you are all set to conquer the rest of the week.
- The weekend vibes are almost setting in by Thursday. If you are looking for a relaxed yet chic look then there’s no better way to achieve it with this Floral Printed Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress With Tie Up Neck. The vibrant floral print adds a touch of ‘oomph’ and ‘excitement’ to your office OOTD. You can experiment with a stylish updo or a high ponytail to compliment the look and piece it all together.
- It is finally Friday and you can leave your worries out the door! Finish your task list and get in the groove of the weekend with this Blue Floral Printed Cap Sleeves Shirt Top With Tie Up Neck! This top is the perfect choice to infuse your day with some ‘positive energy’ for a more casual look. The captivating blue floral print and playful tie-up neck will make you feel alive and ready to enjoy your day in a relaxed fashion.