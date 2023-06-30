5 Must-Try Beers for Monsoon Bliss

As the rain pours down and the cool breeze sets in, it’s the perfect time to indulge in the pleasure of a cold beer. To enhance your monsoon experience, we have curated a list of five exceptional beer brands that will elevate your rainy days. From rich and malty lagers to refreshing ales with unique flavors, these beers are sure to add a touch of joy to your monsoon moments.

A Premium Strong Beer:

By introducing a new segment to the market a few years ago, Medusa has captivated beer enthusiasts with its unique recipe. The brand’s commitment to quality is reflected in its in-house team of brew masters who spent a year perfecting their craft. The brand’s contemporary packaging and wide distribution network in Delhi, Punjab, UP and other states make it easily accessible for beer lovers. Moreover, their emphasis on producing cans ensures portability, recyclability, and enhanced protection. In Delhi, there are about 650 retail locations for beer, with some high-end cafés, with a distribution width of 90%. The brand opened its first brewery in Punjab, and there are more than 2000 retail locations where it is sold

A Super Strong Beer:

Bira 91, the renowned beer brand, is set to redefine the beer landscape with its two new variants, Classic and Super Strong, under the BOOM series. BOOM is all about flavor, offering a rich and malty Munich lager (Super Strong) and a refreshing summer ale (Classic). The energetic packaging design adds to Bira 91’s premium appeal, while its competitive pricing makes it an attractive choice for strong beer enthusiasts.

The beer for every occasion:

Carlsberg Group entered the Indian market in 2007, establishing itself as a brand committed to superior quality and innovation. With a diverse product portfolio, Carlsberg offers beers suited to every occasion and preference. Whether you’re seeking a crisp lager or a bold ale, Carlsberg’s commitment to excellence ensures a delightful drinking experience.

A superior beer-drinking experience

Lone Wolf is on a mission to cater to the discerning strong beer drinkers in India. As a premium brand, it promises a superior beer-drinking experience at competitive rates. Produced by Onkara Beverages & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Lone Wolf’s high-quality malt and less bitter taste make it a favorite among beer enthusiasts seeking a refined and enjoyable brew.

Finely crafted beers

Simba has won the hearts of beer connoisseurs across India with its small-batch, finely crafted beers. Simba Wit, a modern Indian take on the Belgian Wit style, offers a refreshing and citrusy flavor with hints of coriander and lemongrass. This golden, hazy brew is light-bodied, making it the perfect session able beer for monsoon indulgence.

With these five exceptional beer brands, your monsoon experience is sure to be elevated to new heights. From the distinct flavours of Medusa and Bira Boom to the reliability of Carlsberg, Lone Wolf, and the craftmanship of Simba, each brand offers a unique and delightful drinking experience. So, sit back, relax, and savour the pleasure of these beers while the raindrops dance outside.

Cheers to a memorable monsoon season!