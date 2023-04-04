5 Must-visit Places On Every Indian's Travel Bucket List

India is a country full of varied cultures, traditions, people and places. There are remote deserts, lush green forests, endless ranges of mountains and calm and vast beaches. These locations are endless and thus we have brought you 5 such places where you can visit, enjoy and relax with your family, friends and loved ones.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you want to experience the beauty of the sea, visit the coast of Andaman and Nicobar once in your life. The aquamarine blue water and white sand beaches here will take you to another world. Here you can also watch aquatic life inside the sea closely and relax on beaches, away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Goa

Goa means blue sea and carefree adventure. Known as the party capital of India, you can experience entertainment in various forms. The beaches of North and Central Goa are full of amazing activities. You can also enjoy water games in the morning and wild parties in the evening. Goa casinos are also quite famous where you can have fun with friends and chill in the evening.

Ladakh

If you like biking, you will enjoy the Ladakh journey with the bike. The Ladakh road trip is number one on the list of the most people in India. Here you will see breathtaking views every few kilometres and these experiences will become memorable in your life.

Valley of Flowers National Park

Valley of Flowers National Park is located in Uttarakhand where more than 500 species of flowers are found. The mesmerising view here really makes the journey memorable. You may be surprised to know that it was discovered in 1931 by three British mountaineers. Now, this place is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Kerala

Kerala’s tourism tagline is God’s own country. There are many interesting things in the state which will make your trip a memorable one. But the most unique thing here is to spend a night on a houseboat while sailing in the misty backwaters of Kerala. The region where the backwaters lie is calm amid windy lakes, canals and lagoons running parallel to the shores of the Arabian Sea and is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

