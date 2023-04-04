5 New Age Fashion Social Media Startups You Need to Follow in 2023

Fashion is the way individuals showcase themselves and demonstrate their aesthetic sense through clothing. In the past, garments were primarily used to exhibit one’s wealth and social status, but today, fashion is largely a form of self-expression. It can convey a person’s identity and personality within seconds. The advent of social media has accelerated the spread and rotation of trends, making them more transient than ever before. The fashion industry is continually influenced by digital trends, as designers and clothing markets strive to keep pace with the ever-changing style preferences of consumers.
Here is the list of some new age fashion social media startups of 2023:
- HotNot
HotNot is the first-ever fashion social media platform where users can dictate fashion trends and save their favorites. It was founded in 2021 by Frederick Devarampati. With in-house styling tips and recommendations from fashion creators, the platform offers a new and convenient online shopping experience. From following the latest trends to shopping for your favorite looks by creators and influencers you love, this app is designed to give you the power to not just follow those trends but also to dictate them.
- Aastey
Aastey is a size-inclusive sustainable active wear brand for all women. From creating India’s first sustainable and size inclusive leggings to reaching a community of more than 60,00+ women across cities, the brand is making waves in the athleisure space. Launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Mumbai-based Aastey is the country’s first D2C (direct-to-consumer) startup to crack the manufacturing of recycled polyester apparel, according to its founders. The startup offers a wide range of options from leggings and sports bras, to yoga mats, eye masks, tote bags, and more. A Sanskrit word, Aastey means to be fully present in every moment. Apart from its own website, it also sells on Amazon and Myntra.
- The Mad Dresser
The Mad Dresser founded in 2020 offers an online personal shopping and styling service for women. They provide a new convenient way of shopping. Founded by the sister trio Tanvi Gupta, Vanshika Gupta and Prachi Gupta with its headquarters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and following the B2C business model. The TMD Box is a surprise box of western wear delivered at your doorstep. It is curated by their team of in-house stylists. They select clothes based on your preferences from hundreds of brands and thousands of styles. They pick items for you that would suit your body type and help you move out of your comfort zone. They are here to make shopping simpler, easier and immersive.
- Furrl
Furrl is an early-stage, funded startup founded in 2022 building the next generation of fashion e-commerce through a discovery platform for D2C creators and brands. The platform is a one-stop solution for today’s savvy woman, who wants more than the ordinary and regularly engages with new-age D2C brands that have their own story and aesthetics. With its vibe-first browsing and user-friendly discovery experience, Furrl has launched with over 10,000 products from unique brands across categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, and lifestyle.
- Hilo Design
Hilo Design is an innovative apparel platform that delivers style-assisted, made-to-fit clothing for men. Founded in 2019, by Mouna Gummadi and Sahith Gummadi, based in Hyderabad, Telangana. They are building a hassle-free e-commerce experience for new-age aspirational men. Its mission is to build AI-enabled assistance to fulfill the complete wardrobe needs of men. With a design philosophy to suit modern minimalistic men, their styles range from casuals to ethnic wear. What makes them unique, they are building a persona-based style assistant to curate the right style choices for their customers. This simplification of apparel shopping creates an undue competitive advantage. With proprietary made-to-fit technology, Hilo Design will create a consistent and right fit for everyone.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here